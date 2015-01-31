Hawks win 18th straight game

ATLANTA -- A giant number 18 flashed on the scoreboard. Fans were dancing in the stands. The red-hot Atlanta Hawks have turned Philips Arena into an all-out party.

All-Star forward Paul Millsap led six Hawks in double-figures, fueling Atlanta’s 18th straight win, a 105-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Hawks survived a 37-point performance from Portland forward LaMarcus Aldridge to notch their ninth straight win at home and 12th straight over a Western Conference foe. Atlanta (39-8) is undefeated in January.

The Hawks matched the 1969-70 New York Knicks, 1981-82 Boston Celtics and 1995-96 Chicago Bulls with 18-game win streaks, tied for the eighth longest in NBA history.

The Blazers took a 74-69 lead into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold off a closing surge by the Hawks. A 3-pointer by forward Mike Scott tied the game, 76-76, with 10 minutes to play. Scott followed it up with a breakaway dunk that caused Philips Arena to erupt.

“We just fed off the crowd’s energy,” Scott said. “They were great again tonight. They just kept pushing us.”

Guard Kyle Korver and Millsap also hit 3-pointers in the fourth, helping Atlanta take control. Millsap’s three put the Hawks up 97-91 with 3:34 to play and caused Portland to call timeout.

Fans were on their feet from that point on, transforming Philips Arena into a raucous environment that hasn’t been seen in Atlanta since Dominque Wilkins was rocking the old Omni decades ago. The chant of “Let’s go Hawks!” was deafening as Atlanta came out of a timeout in the final seconds up 103-99.

A sloppy turnover by Atlanta forward Al Horford gave the Blazers (32-15) an opportunity, but Portland guard Wesley Matthews missed a corner three, and Korver out-scrapped the Blazers for a loose ball. Korver then hit two free throws to ice the win. Portland has lost seven of nine.

“You look at the box score and six points is the biggest lead that either team had,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “In the end, they made more plays at the end of the game than we did.”

Horford finished with 17 points, and Korver added 16.

Hawks point guard Jeff Teague had a big all-around game, scoring 13 points with eight rebounds and seven assists to help Atlanta overcome Aldridge’s barrage.

A week ago, it looked like Aldridge would be gone for an extended period with a left thumb injury. Initial estimates had him out for two months, after surgery. But the free-agent-to-be elected to put surgery on hold and returned to the lineup after missing only one game. It has looked like a good decision to this point. He had 21 points at half on 9-of-12 shooting the help the Blazers take a 51-50 lead into halftime.

“We tried to make it difficult for him,” said Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer. “He still managed to score 37.”

Matthews had 16 for the Blazers, and point guard Damian Lillard, who was agitated after being snubbed for the All-Star Game, finished with 13 on 6-of-20 shooting.

“I wanted to come out and play the same game I always have,” Lillard said. “I wasn’t trying to go out of my way to prove a point.”

The Hawks played without starting forward DeMarre Carroll and lost his replacement, forward Thabo Sefolosha, early in the first quarter. Sefolosha suffered a right calf strain on a drive to the basket and limped off to the locker room. He was unable to return.

Guard Kent Bazemore got extended minutes, in the absence of Carroll and Sefolosha, and chipped in 12 points, including a deep 3-pointer as the shot clock expired late in the third quarter.

The Hawks’ bench outscored Portland’s reserves 38-18.

“We’re confident in one-to-15 here,” Horford said of the reserves. “Guys really put in the time. Guys work every day. They just don’t get the opportunity because we’re so deep. We have guys who can play. It’s just the way it is with this team.”

NOTES: The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers own the NBA’s all-time longest win streak at 33. ... Hawks Fs Al Horford and Paul Millsap and PG Jeff Teague were selected to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, marking the first time since 1980 that Atlanta put three players on the team. ... Portland PG Damian Lillard was perhaps the most notable omission from the Western Conference All-Star team. ... Trail Blazers F Nicolas Batum, who is battling a sprained right wrist, was in the starting lineup. ... Hawks F DeMarre Carroll was held out of the game with a strained left Achilles.