Preview: Jazz at Hornets

The Utah Jazz have won back-to-back road games for the first time in more than a year and also will attempt to defeat Charlotte for the 11th consecutive time when they visit the Hornets on Saturday. Utah hadn’t posted two straight road wins since Dec. 11-13, 2013, before beating the Miami Heat on Wednesday and the Orlando Magic on Friday. Former Jazz star Al Jefferson will try to help end Utah’s longtime dominance of Charlotte.

The Hornets won for the only the third time in 17 games when it recorded a 109-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Guard Kemba Walker scored a season-best 30 points and Jefferson had 20 points and 12 rebounds – his seventh game of 20 points and 10 rebounds this season. Utah lost 12 of 13 games before the two straight wins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), SportsSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (8-19): Forward Gordon Hayward signed as a free agent with Charlotte in the offseason before Utah matched the four-year, $63 million offer sheet. He scored 20 points in the victory over Orlando and has displayed signs of developing into a star with his strong early-season play. Utah coach Quin Snyder sees his team making strides and told reporters after Friday’s game that “we’re taking some steps to improve and it’s resulting in wins.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS (7-19): A big game from Walker is part of the formula of winning as Charlotte is 8-2 when he has scored 30 or more points in his career. He made a noticeable effort to drive and attack the 76ers’ defense while going 13-of-23 from the field. “That’s me, just being aggressive,” Walker told reporters. “That’s what got me this far. That’s my game – always being in attack mode.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah has won its last five visits to Charlotte.

2. Jazz PF Derrick Favors had 23 points and 10 rebounds against Orlando – his first double-double since recording 21 points and 13 rebounds on Dec. 5, also against the Magic.

3. Hornets G Lance Stephenson (pelvic sprain) will likely miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Hornets 101, Jazz 97