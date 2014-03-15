Blazers beat Pelicans to stop 4-game skid

NEW ORLEANS -- If anyone could suggest that an NBA team 20 games over .500 was facing a critical regular-season game, this one qualified for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers had lost four consecutive games during a disastrous road trip through the Southwest Division, and now they were playing the New Orleans Pelicans without their team leader, All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge, sidelined with a bruised back.

That simply opened things up Friday night for their other All-Star -- point guard Damian Lillard -- who delivered by scoring 16 of his team-high 27 points in the fourth quarter to lift Portland (43-23) to a badly needed 111-103 comeback victory.

”Big plays,“ Portland coach Terry Stotts said. ”He lives for those moments. He was very determined.

“We needed to stop the bleeding. There’s no question about that. There was some frustration losing four in a row, but we had played some good basketball during those stretches and just came up short. You got to stem the tide, especially with (Aldridge) and (guard) Mo (Williams) out. That made it even that much more important.”

Lillard scored seven consecutive points in 92 seconds to turn a 94-89 deficit into a 96-94 lead. Included in his flurry was a 3-pointer from the left baseline that tied the game at 94 with 4:52 left.

Lillard then gave Portland the lead for good on a reverse layup after beating point guard Brian Roberts on a back-door play. That play came after forward Nicolas Batum, who had 22 points and 18 of his team’s 37 rebounds, missed a 3-pointer.

“Coach just kept deciding to put me in ball screens and put me in situations where I could attack, especially late in the game, and my shots started to fall,” Lillard said. “I was able to make some plays and get going a little bit.”

With the Blazers down 94-89 with 7:26 left, Lillard scored 12 of his team’s next 18 points in a 6:12 span to help Portland take a 107-100 lead. The Blazers closed the game with a 22-9 run in the final 5:46.

Batum played the entire second half. His tip-in of Lillard missed layup with 3:45 left put Portland up 98-94. Lillard then scored Portland’s final nine points, but Batum played both ends of the court all night.

“When we play small, that’s my job to do it,” Batum said. “I got this ability to go get rebounds, and that’s what I’ve done the last couple of games, and I want to keep doing it.”

Shooting guard Wesley Matthews added 20 for Portland.

The Pelicans (26-39) were led by forward Anthony Davis, who scored a career-high 36 points, his fifth consecutive game of at least 28 points. But the Pelicans could not hold a fourth-quarter lead for the second consecutive home game, allowing Portland 31 points.

“We just have to defend,” Davis said. “We can’t let them score 30-something points in one quarter. We can’t allow that in the fourth. We just have to get stops in crunch-time situations.”

Davis was blazing in the third quarter, hitting five mid-range jumpers to lift New Orleans to an 81-80 lead after three. But for the second straight home game, the Pelicans could not hold a fourth-quarter lead.

“The last seven minutes, Damian Lillard put on a show as far as getting to the basket and breaking down our defense,” Williams said. “It’s not like we’re not competing or not playing well. We just haven’t played well enough.”

NOTES: F LaMarcus Aldridge sat out Friday night’s game with lower back contusions after a nasty collision in a 103-90 loss at San Antonio on Wednesday night. Earlier this season, Aldridge sat out five games with a groin strain and the Blazers won four of those. “I think we are up to the challenge,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “When LaMarcus Aldridge missed some games, we found some ways to win those games. Having that experience gives us some confidence coming in to this.” ... Gs Eric Gordon and Tyreke Evans returned to the starting lineup for the Pelicans after both missed a 90-88 loss to Memphis on Wednesday. ... New Orleans coach Monty Williams said he was happy that Blazers C Robin Lopez, who played in New Orleans last season, was performing well. “He spent a lot of time with (assistant coach) Randy Ayers working on his game and his footwork,” Williams said. “That was a tough moment for us to let him go.”