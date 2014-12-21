Aldridge, Lillard lead Blazers to rout of Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- For the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday night’s “trap” game against the New Orleans Pelicans was wrapped tightly with extra ribbons of yellow caution tape.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Blazers had survived a triple-overtime thriller on the road, coming back to defeat the reigning NBA champion San Antonio Spurs 129-119 with stunning performances by forward LaMarcus Aldridge and point guard Damian Lillard.

But after scoring 32 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in 52 exhausting minutes on Friday night, Aldridge summoned the energy to score a game-high 27 points and grab 12 rebounds to power the Blazers to a 114-88 rout of the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

And it wasn’t close, as Portland built a 34-point lead late in the third quarter, allowing Aldridge and Lillard, who added 17 points and seven assists, to take the fourth quarter off.

Aldridge played just 29 minutes and Lillard 27 as the Blazers won for the fourth time in five tries this season on the second game of a back-to-back.

“It was good,” Aldridge said. “I thought guys were locked in. I didn’t think guys looked for the excuse of being on a back-to-back. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, but if we came in locked in and ready to go, then anything was possible.”

The ease with which Portland coasted to its fifth consecutive victory pleased coach Terry Stotts rather than surprised him.

”You never go on the road on a back-to-back and expect to beat somebody by 30,“ Stotts said. ”But I think the way we’re playing with confidence, but more than anything else, defensively is where we were really consistent throughout the night.

“I don’t know if surprise is ever the right word because I know what we’re capable of doing, but I was very pleased with the energy that we came out of the gate with. It would have been easy to expect maybe a sluggish start, but the starters were really locked in and set the tone.”

The Pelicans (13-13) allowed the Blazers (22-6) to shoot 57.1 percent in the first three quarters, and Portland finished with 53.3 percent shooting for the game.

Portland opened a 23-8 lead in the first 8:20, with Aldridge scoring 11 points. Aldridge had 19 points on 8-of-13 shots at halftime when the Blazers took a 62-44 lead. They widened the advantage to 94-62 at the end of three quarters, when Aldridge and Lillard got a chance to rest their legs.

“We have to be strong mentally to flush this one before (Sunday), because the NBA is pretty cruel that way,” Pelicans coach Monty Williams said, referring to a road game against Oklahoma City. “(The players) know they are much better than that. I know we are much better than the way we played tonight, and we need to prove it tomorrow.”

The Blazers frustrated Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, who was held to seven points on 3-of-14 shooting and was pushed off his spot in the lane by backup center Joel Freeland.

“I just tried to bump him and be aggressive,” Freeland said. “I tried to take him out of his rhythm and let him know I was going to be there any moment he tried to shoot.”

Backup guard Austin Rivers came off the bench to lead New Orleans with a season-high 21 points, but the Pelicans starters combined to shoot 25.6 percent (11-of-43) for the game.

The Trail Blazers used a 17-4 run early in the third quarter to open an 82-51 lead. By that time, they had hit 8 of 17 from long range, and they forced the Pelicans into missing 10 of 12 shots to start the quarter.

Lillard, who scored a career-high 43 points against San Antonio, said he was thrilled with his team’s focus.

“We they were probably talking a lot about us having a triple-overtime game last night, and we knew we had to be locked in and create our own energy regardless of what we went through last night,” Lillard said. “We executed and defended.”

NOTES: Coach Terry Stotts was still talking about Portland’s 129-119 triple-overtime road victory over San Antonio on Friday night. “It was a good win for us,” Stotts said. “I don’t know if that can be understated to beat a team as good as San Antonio on the road and show some resolve when you’re behind in both overtimes. It was a quality win.” ... Pelicans SG Tyreke Evans, sidelined in Thursday night’s 99-90 road victory over Houston with a bone bruise in his right knee, returned to the lineup. “He’s feeling a lot better and wants to play,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “We are going to make sure we monitor how he’s moving around. He felt really good this morning.” ... Evans said he has had lingering pain in his right knee for most of the season, and he aggravated it when he collided with Anthony Davis in a game against Utah on Tuesday.