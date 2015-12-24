Davis, Pelicans pound Trail Blazers

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Pelicans opened the season 1-11, which in the Western Conference is the equivalent of digging a grave six feet deep and then shielding the eyes as shovels of dirt cascade down from all directions.

But after routing the Portland Trail Blazers 115-89 Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans’ most lopsided win of the season -- the Pelicans (9-19) raised their record over the last month to 8-8 and gave signs they finally may be buying into coach Alvin Gentry’s up-tempo offensive system.

And, a little defense didn’t hurt, either. The 89 points allowed was the Pelicans’ best defensive effort of the season. They entered the game yielding a league-worst 108.2 points per game.

Forward Anthony Davis, who scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season, said several impassioned players’ meetings recently helped clear the air and got the Pelicans back on track.

“We’ve just got to hold each other accountable,” said Davis, who hit 12 of 21 shots from the field and added three blocks as the Pelicans held Portland to a season-low 34.7 percent shooting (33 of 95). “We just make sure that we go out there and get on each other when we’re doing something wrong. We motivate each other. Before the game, I just told everybody, ‘Let’s get out of the gates early and try to put them away early.”

The Pelicans knew the Blazers (11-20) were shorthanded, playing without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who missed his second straight game with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Portland sorely missed Lillard. The Blazers committed 10 first-half turnovers -- which led to 19 New Orleans points -- and were outscored 27-13 in the second quarter as New Orleans opened a 53-36 halftime lead. The Pelicans used a 17-2 run at the end of the second quarter to pull away, holding Portland to 5-of-26 shooting (19.2 percent).

“Damian’s our leader, but that’s no excuse,” said forward Meyers Leonard. “We need to try to take care of the ball a little better.”

Portland scored just four points on its first 15 possessions of the second quarter and only two points on its final 10 possessions.

“Obviously, the end of the second quarter, that run made the difference,” said Portland coach Terry Stotts. “We never were really able to get back into it. I thought when they made that run we over-dribbled some. The turnovers hurt us and created opportunities for them in transition. We had three or four (turnovers) of our own doing.”

The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Trail Blazers, who went winless on a five-game road trip for the first time since 1974.

New Orleans guard Tyreke Evans added 24 points and nine assists, and guard Jrue Holiday had 19 points and five assists in 21 minutes off the bench.

“We came to play,” Evans said. “They didn’t have their main guy. I thought we just came out and played hard and tried to knock ‘em out. We know what we got to do. We got to stop taking two steps forward and four steps back.”

Portland struggled to generate any offense. Guard CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 19 points, but Portland shot 30.6 percent over the last three quarters. The Blazers were able to post a sizable 22-8 edge in offensive rebounds, but it didn’t matter.

“I thought we played really well defensively,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “The big Achilles heel in this game was the offensive rebounding. We have to do a better job in that department.”

NOTES: Anthony Davis plowed into the courtside seats diving for a loose ball in the first half, knocking over a child, who came away unscathed. “If I was a kid, I’d want to sit at courtside,” Davis said. “You can hear what everybody’s saying. You can see your favorite player. You might be able to touch him or talk to him. I just wanted to make sure he was straight, that he was OK. He was just a little kid. I saw him and tried to dodge out of his way.” ... The Blazers played without All-Star PG Damian Lillard, who missed only the second game of his three-year NBA career with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Lillard hopes to return Saturday against the Cavaliers. Lillard had played in 275 consecutive games before the injury. ... After missing one game because of sprained left and right ankles, CJ McCollum started at point guard for the Blazers.