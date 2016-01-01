Jazz shoot past Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY -- Only 24 hours after enduring one of their worst shooting nights of the season, the Utah Jazz responded with a near-perfect game on offense.

The Jazz made a flurry of shots, limited their own turnovers and forced the Portland Trail Blazers to commit a ton of first-half turnovers. It all added up to a 109-96 victory Thursday night that gave Utah plenty of confidence regarding its offense moving forward.

After shooting just 35 percent from the field in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the Jazz made a major U-turn an evening later. They shot 50 percent (43-for-86) from the field and 45.5 percent (15-for-33) from 3-point range.

Utah also scored 24 points off 11 Portland turnovers. Eight of the Blazers’ giveaways came in the second quarter, allowing the Jazz to break open a close game.

“We talked about that before the game -- taking care of the ball, getting good shots,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said. “We did that. Defensively, we turned them over. Our hands were active. We forced them into some tough shots and a tough night.”

Utah guard Trey Burke scored a season-high 27 points, and Hayward added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Rodney Hood chipped in 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help the Jazz (14-17) even the season series.

Guard CJ McCollum scored 32 points to lead the Blazers (14-21). Forward Meyers Leonard added 17 points, and guard Allen Crabbe chipped in 15 points. Portland saw a three-game winning streak end.

The Blazers took a 12-9 lead early in the first quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers from McCollum and Crabbe. Portland pushed it to 20-16 on another outside basket from Leonard. Utah eventually took back a 23-20 lead on back-to-back baskets from Hayward that capped a 7-0 spurt.

After playing even with the Jazz through the first quarter, the Blazers were treading water as the second quarter opened.

“I don’t think we ever quite got on track tonight,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Even the first quarter didn’t have a lot of juice to it.”

Once things started going wrong, it all built up like a snowball rolling down a steep mountain.

The Jazz opened the second quarter with hot shooting to blow the game wide open. Utah made 10 of 13 shots during the first 7 1/2 minutes of the quarter to fuel a game-changing, 21-3 run. As a team, the Jazz shot 57 percent (12-for-21) from the field in the second quarter and 66.7 percent (6-for-9) from 3-point range.

Burke ignited the decisive run with a 3-pointer, and Utah took its first double-digit lead on a 3-pointer from Hood. Guard Raul Neto capped off the spurt with a 3-pointer, giving the Jazz a 52-33 lead with 4:41 remaining before halftime.

Portland did not do itself any favors with sloppiness on offense. The Jazz, on the other hand, coughed up just one turnover before halftime.

“It’s just something we try to continue to emphasize,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “We try to be very strong with the ball. We try to be efficient. Hopefully, we can keep getting better.”

Utah stayed in control throughout the third quarter. The Jazz led by as many as 29 points during the quarter, taking a 75-46 lead on back-to-back baskets from guard Chris Johnson.

Portland rallied a bit before the end of the quarter. Crabbe and McCollum drained back-to-back 3-pointers again to fuel an 11-1 run that cut Utah’s lead to 76-57. The Blazers ultimately cut the lead to 12 when Leonard drained a 3-pointer a minute into the fourth quarter to make it 86-74.

Utah halted the rally there. The Jazz used a 12-3 run, culminating in a 3-pointer from guard Joe Ingles, to go back up 98-77 with 7:32 remaining.

“Defensively, we didn’t do a good job pressuring the ball enough,” McCollum said. “They were too comfortable, and that led to some easy baskets. Once a team gets comfortable, they begin to make more shots and begin to get excited on defense and then use that as momentum.”

NOTES: Portland G Damian Lillard did not play for a sixth consecutive game because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Lillard had started 275 consecutive games before the injury. ... Jazz F Derrick Favors missed his fourth consecutive game because of back spasms. ... The Trail Blazers rank fifth in the NBA in rebounding, averaging 46.2 per game. Utah outrebounded Portland 42-39. ... Jazz G Raul Neto is shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range (9-for-19) in his past nine games after going 1-for-2 Thursday night.