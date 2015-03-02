Lillard leads Trail Blazers past Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Point guard Damian Lillard is on a roll and, not surprisingly, so are the Portland Trail Blazers.

Two nights after scoring 29 points in a victory against Oklahoma City, Lillard scored 31 Sunday, leading Portland to a 110-99 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

“I feel good,” Lillard said. “I’ve been feeling good but my shots weren’t falling and things weren’t going our way as a team. It was a little rough, but now it does feel like things are starting to turn around.”

The Trail Blazers have won three straight games, and Lillard averaged 26.0 points in those victories over San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Sacramento. He added seven assists and four rebounds against the Kings.

“It’s easy to look at Damian’s scoring, but I thought, particularly in the first half, he really did a good job of controlling the game at the offensive end,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “He picked his spots to shoot, he set up his teammates, did a nice job of calling plays. I thought he read plays really well. And then we needed some scoring in the second half and he gave us that.”

Trail Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 26 points and 15 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season.

Guard Wesley Matthews scored 17 points, and center Robin Lopez had 15 for Portland.

Forward Rudy Gay led the Kings with 24 points. Forward Derrick Williams came off the bench to score 18 points. Guards Ben McLemore, Ray McCollum and Andre Miller each scored 12 points for Sacramento.

The Kings were without All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, their leading scorer and rebounder, who missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle and left hip contusion. Power forward Jason Thompson moved to center, and forward Carl Landry moved into the starting lineup. They combined for seven points and eight rebounds. Thompson picked up his fifth foul with 7:42 left in the third quarter and fouled out late in the fourth.

Portland took an 85-75 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Kings wouldn’t go away. They cut the lead to 89-88 on Gay’s 3-point shot with 8:20 left.

”I was impressed,“ Kings coach George Karl said of his team’s effort. ”We didn’t have much going for us the first two quarters and into the third, but then the ball started moving. I think that Andre Miller did a good job of getting us some easy baskets.

“There will be a lot of good to show from tonight, but there’s also the frustration of losing the game.”

Lillard answered with a 3-point basket and a baseline jumper, extending Portland’s lead to 94-88. With less than four minutes left, Thompson’s slam cut the Trail Blazers edge to 100-96. But Portland closed out the game with a 10-3 run as Lopez scored a pair of crucial baskets inside.

“We’re just building on what we did against San Antonio, building on what we did against Oklahoma City and just continue to try to get better, continue to try to reach that point where teams aren’t coming back on us,” Matthews said. “We understand it’s going to happen. It’s the NBA. It’s a game of runs, but minimizing their runs and then countering it.”

Lillard shot 11-for-20 from the field, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 from the line. Aldridge made just 9 of 25 field-goal attempts and missed all three of his 3-point shots.

Williams had only five points through three quarters but scored 13 in the fourth.

“Derrick is one of our more skilled players, and we’re trying to figure out how he fits with the team,” Karl said. “I thought that he and Andre had chemistry together tonight.”

The Trail Blazers built a 64-50 halftime lead, getting double-figure scoring from Aldridge, Matthews and Lillard.

Aldridge had 14 points and seven rebounds by the break. Matthews scored 14 points, including seven straight during a run early in the first quarter. Lillard had 12 points and five assists in the first half.

Gay and McLemore each scored 12 first-half points for Sacramento, and Miller scored eight points off the bench.

With Cousins out of the lineup, Portland took advantage inside in the first half. The Trail Blazers had 32 points in the paint to 22 for Sacramento and 15 second-chance points to eight for the Kings.

NOTES: Kings C DeMarcus Cousins missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain and left hip contusion. Cousins leads the Kings in scoring (23.7 points per game) and rebounding (12.2). ... Kings G Darren Collison (right hip flexor strain) missed his ninth straight game and is expected to undergo surgery Tuesday. ... Trail Blazers F Joel Freeland was on the active roster after being inactive for 23 straight games with a right shoulder strain. He injured his shoulder Jan. 3 against Atlanta. He played 2:04 against Sacramento but didn’t score. ... Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts began his NBA coaching career as an assistant in Seattle under current Kings coach George Karl. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him,” Stotts said of Karl. “Obviously being in the NBA and him hiring me has made all the difference for me.” ... The Kings begin an eight-game road trip Tuesday against the New York Knicks. It matches the Kings’ longest road trip since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.