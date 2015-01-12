Behind Lillard, Blazers finish off Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- Damian Lillard delivered an emphatic ending to the Portland Trail Blazers’ win on Sunday night.

Lillard scored 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, guiding the Trail Blazers to a 106-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

“I just look to attack,” Lillard said of his late-game exploits.

The point guard hit six of his eight shots in the fourth and 13 of 23 overall, including four of eight from 3-point range.

“When the game is on the line, I just to do as much as I can to win the game,” he said.

Just for good measure, Lillard added a high-flying dunk between Lakers center Jordan Hill and forward Ed Davis, drawing moans from the home crowd and resulting in a three-point play that sealed the win with 1:04 remaining.

“What he did right there was high-level stuff,” said Lakers guard Nick Young, who managed just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. “(Lillard) is one of the top point guards in this league. Tip your hat off to that.”

Lillard said he sized up the Lakers on a possession before since their point guard, Ronnie Price, was playing him tight. He got past Price in the lane and soared just below the free-throw line.

“I went up to finish a dunk, and I took some contact and it was an and-one,” Lillard said matter of factly.

Guard Wesley Matthews had 16 points for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth in a row. Portland forward LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

“I thought we did a lot of good things,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We were consistent throughout the game. The Lakers are a dangerous team; they’ve got a lot of guys that can make shots, and they rebound the ball well. I thought we just kind of did what we needed to do.”

Lakers coach Byron Scott believed he was watching a rerun.

“Pretty much the same thing I saw last game against them,” Scott said, referring to the Lakers’ 98-94 loss at Portland on Jan. 5. “We played really tough, then Damian kind of takes over. He just made some great shots.”

Forward Wesley Johnson, who returned to the lineup after missing three games due to a strained right hip flexor, scored 17 points to lead the Lakers, who lost for the third time in four games. Center Jordan Hill added 14 points, while forward Carlos Boozer finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Lillard scored eight points to key a 15-4 Portland surge that opened the final period. The visitors held an 89-76 cushion after a jumper by Aldridge with 6:50 remaining. Los Angeles cut the lead to 98-92 on two free throws by guard Wayne Ellington with 1:17 left, but Lillard took over from there, scoring nine points in the final 1:04.

The Lakers (12-26) again played without guard Kobe Bryant, who was given the night off by Scott to rest. Bryant also missed Friday’s 101-84 win over the Orlando Magic. His status for Tuesday’s game against the Miami Heat is unknown.

Portland (30-8) closed the half on a 10-2 run, capped by guard Steve Blake’s 3-pointer at the horn for a 50-45 advantage. Lillard scored 13 points and handed out seven assists in the first half. He didn’t add an assist after halftime.

In the third, the Trail Blazers went up 69-62 after a Lillard layup, but the Lakers answered with a 7-0 run to tie the score on a dunk by forward Tarik Black. A bucket by Aldridge and a free throw by forward Dorell Wright gave Portland a 72-69 lead at the end of the quarter.

Blazers center Chris Kaman, in his first game against the Lakers in Los Angeles since he bolted to Portland as a free agent during the offseason, scored nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott admitted to overusing G Kobe Bryant earlier this season, but he said a recent reduction in minutes (about 32 per game) helped relieve some wear and tear on the 36-year-old. Asked if the Lakers might consider shutting Bryant down at some point, Scott said the club hasn’t considered it but might after the All-Star break. ... Scott, on the late Roy Tarpley, who died Friday at age 50: “The thing that stood out about Roy was he was just an unbelievable athlete and just a great basketball player. Obviously, we’re all saddened that he passed away.” ... Portland played again without C Robin Lopez (broken right hand), F Joel Freeland (right shoulder strain) and G Allen Crabbe (left knee strain). ... The Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. ... The Lakers and the Miami Heat clash Tuesday at Staples Center.