McCollum leads Blazers’ 30-point demolition of Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- The Portland Trail Blazers captured the Northwest Division title before tip-off, then hammered the Los Angeles Lakers to celebrate it.

Guard C.J. McCollum came off the bench to score a career-best 27 points, and the Trail Blazers rolled to a 107-77 romp over the Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center.

Point guard Damian Lillard added 20 points and five assists, while shooting guard Arron Afflalo finished with 17 points for Portland (49-26), which closed within a half-game of the idle Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 14 points and eight rebounds.

“This whole time I knew what he was capable of,” Lillard said of McCollum. “It’s just great, as a friend, to see him to start playing really well and really contribute to our team.”

With guard Wes Matthews out for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon and forward Dorell Wright gone for at least a month with a fractured left hand, McCollum has an opportunity to play a bigger role for the Blazers in the post season.

“C.J. is playing better,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “He’s had very good spurts throughout the season. The key for any young player is being consistent. That’s the next step, is to come in every night and do what he does well.”

McCollum credited teammates for his solid performance.

“I think guys did a great job of moving the ball,” said McCollum, who scored 16 points in the second half. “We had good continuity throughout the game. Just trying to be aggressive, catch and shoot, being aggressive, trying to get it going in transition and attacking in the pick-and-roll.”

Point guard Jordan Clarkson had 27 points and seven assists for Los Angeles (20-55), which tied last season’s franchise-worst mark for losses in a season. Forward Wesley Johnson scored 11 points and tied a career-high with 15 rebounds.

“They were making shots and we weren‘t,” Clarkson said. “That was the main thing. We couldn’t get anything to fall and they were clicking.”

The Trail Blazers, who won all four contests this season over the Lakers and five in a row dating back to last season, wrapped up their first Northwest crown since the 2008-09 season when the Oklahoma City Thunder fell 100-92 to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier Friday. However, that didn’t prevent the Blazers from hammering the Lakers with a sizzling start.

Lillard scored 14 of his 16 first-half points in the first quarter -- he outscored the entire Los Angeles club in the period -- as the Trail Blazers bolted to a 26-12 advantage. Lillard made five of six field goals and connected on all four of his 3-pointers in the first period.

“I just took what they gave me,” said Lillard, who finished 8-of-15 shooting from the floor and 4-of-8 on treys. “Our bigs set really good screens, so I got off and got a lot of really good open looks. It was pretty much rhythm shots.”

Portland led by as many as 25 points in the second quarter before settling for a 52-39 lead at the break. Back-to-back 3-pointers to end the half by Clarkson, who led all scorers with 18 points before intermission, allowed the Lakers to close the gap.

Clarkson’s 3-pointer to end the third quarter pulled Los Angeles within 74-63, but that was the closest it got as Portland blew the game open early in the final period.

“I think they just put it in their minds in the fourth quarter to get the game over with somehow,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said.

The Blazers shot 48.9 percent from the floor compared with 37.8 percent for the Lakers. They also canned 10 of 26 from behind the 3-point arc compared to five of 14 for Los Angeles.

NOTES: Opponents’ recent 3-point shooting success is troublesome to Portland coach Terry Stotts. “You look at what we did defensively against the Clippers, we kept them out of the paint, they didn’t get a lot of transition points, but they made a lot of 3s,” said Stotts, referring to Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers, who made 15 of 28 3-pointers and rallied from a 19-point deficit. “And I think they were 7 for 9 from uncontested 3s. We can’t give up the clean looks on 3s.” ... G Jordan Clarkson was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month, the first time a Laker earned the honor. ... Los Angeles signed G Dwight Buycks to a 10-day contract. He scored eight points in 61/2 minutes. ... The Trail Blazers host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. The Lakers are the home team on Sunday against the Clippers at the Staples Center.