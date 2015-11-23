EditorsNote: fixes from “six” to “sixth” in fourth graf

Trail Blazers roll over reeling Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- The Portland Trail Blazers defended and converted crucial baskets when it mattered most to extend their winning ways over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Point guard Damian Lillard scored 30 points, dished out a career-high 13 assists and grabbed six rebounds, and the Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers 107-93 at Staples Center.

“We know it’s a game of runs,” said Lillard, who made 12 of 25 shots from the floor and three of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. “They cut the lead down and we tightened up defensively. We started getting stops, we made it a little bit tougher for them, and then on the offensive end we got good shots. We moved the ball, continued to set good screens and executed. Execution and defense.”

Lillard executed at least a 30-point performance for the fourth time in six meetings between the two clubs. Guard CJ McCollum scored 19 points and recorded five assists, while center Mason Plumlee finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers (6-9), who beat the Lakers for the sixth consecutive time. They have won five in a row at Staples.

“We finally got some stops and then the offense just stayed consistent,” said Plumlee, who hit six of nine field goals and also contributed four assists. “When you get stops, it allows you to run more and get some long rebounds. Our defense led our offense tonight.”

Guard Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points and forward Kobe Bryant had 18 points on 6-of-22 shooting to lead the Lakers (2-11), who have lost three in a row and seven of the last eight. Forward Julius Randle added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Point guard D‘Angelo Russell had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Lakers.

Los Angeles closed within 93-90 after two foul shots and then a dunk by forward Brandon Bass with 4:34 left but that would be the Lakers’ last hurrah. A slam by Plumlee, a layup by reserve guard Allen Crabbe, two free throws and a layup by Lillard with 2:12 left increased the deficit to 101-90.

The Lakers never recovered.

“I liked the way we played for most of the night,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Our defense in the second half was pretty solid. Damian obviously led things with his passing, and his scoring and his leadership, but we had a lot of good performances by everybody who was out there.”

Lillard and McCollum dictated the third quarter. They combined for 22 points -- 12 for Lillard and 10 for McCollum -- on nine of 13 shooting as Portland turned a four-point halftime lead into an 84-74 cushion at the end of the quarter. The Blazers finished the third on a 9-1 run. They outshot the Lakers 63.2 percent to 34.6 in the quarter.

“We tried to blitz and they made the right reads, and our rotations weren’t up to snuff,” Bryant said of Lillard and McCollum. “They just killed us all night.”

The Trail Blazers, who led by as much as nine in the first half, held a 56-52 advantage at the break, largely on the play of Lillard, who had 14 points and eight assists. Five other Blazers scored six points or more.

Clarkson and Bryant scored 12 each to lead the Lakers in the first half.

The Blazers outscored the Lakers 54-38 on points in the paint. They also had the edge on fast-break points, 18-2.

“We just didn’t get stops,” said Russell, who tweaked his ankle in the third quarter, but returned. “We started fouling a little bit more, and we were missing rotations.”

NOTES: Opportunity knocked, and Portland G CJ McCollum answered. With the offseason departures of F LaMarcus Aldridge and G Wesley Matthews, among others, McCollum is emerging as one of the Trail Blazers’ top offensive threats. McCollum averaged 20.1 points per game, second behind G Damian Lillard’s 25.2, entering Sunday’s contest against the Lakers. “The first two years with (his) injuries and playing behind Wes Matthews and Mo Williams and Arron Afflalo, the opportunity wasn’t there,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “He’s always been a confident scorer, and it’s kind of his time.” ... Former Laker F Ed Davis had had nine points in almost 18 minutes off the bench for Portland. ... The Trail Blazers swept the four-game series last season. ... Both clubs resume play Tuesday. Portland plays host to the Chicago Bulls, while the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors. ... The Lakers and Blazers meet again Saturday in Portland.