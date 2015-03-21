Payton triple-double leads Magic past Trail Blazers

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic’s rookie point guard Elfrid Payton knows Antoine Walker’s name, but he didn’t know the two had something in common.

He does now.

Payton scored his second straight triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lift Orlando to a stunning 111-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers that snapped a six-game Magic losing streak.

It also made Payton the first rookie with back-to-back triple-doubles since Walker performed the feat for the Boston Celtics in 1997.

“I know he (Walker) hit some big shots for Miami when they won a title and had some good times in Boston, but I didn’t know he was the last one to do this,” Payton said. “I also know he lost all his money and I can promise I won’t be doing that.”

Payton and the Magic did just about anything they wanted against a Portland defense that was sluggish, at best, all night. The Magic committed only seven turnovers, had 18 offensive rebounds worth 26 second-chance points and outscored the Blazers 36-23 in the final quarter to erase a six-point deficit.

Payton was the steering force behind it all for the second straight game. He had 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against Dallas on Wednesday.

“You can see something different in his eye right now,” Magic coach James Borrego said. “You see a different spirit, different confidence, different aggressiveness. He makes us a very dangerous team when he’s in that mode and he’s been that way the last couple of games.”

Payton had help from shooting guard Victor Oladipo and center Nik Vucevic, who added 22 points and eight rebounds apiece as Orlando rallied from a six-point deficit in the final period to beat Portland.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who lost their third straight game. Point guard Damian Lillard added 18 points and guard C.J. McCollum had 15.

“Orlando played better than us, harder than us, they deserved to win the game,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “Other than the third quarter, our defense was slow all night. I am not happy right now, but we’ve been a resilient team; we’re going to play better.”

The Magic were down 81-75 going into the final quarter, but took advantage of Portland’s sloppy defense that put Orlando in the penalty situation for the final eight minutes of the game. With Portland laying back afraid to foul, the Magic had plenty of room to run their offense.

A follow shot by forward Aaron Gordon put Orlando up 87-86 with 6:40 to play and Oladipo followed with a 3-pointer. The Magic eventually pushed the advantage to 103-94 on an 18-footer by power forward Channing Fry with 2:29 to play.

Portland never got closer than seven the rest of the game.

“Orlando scored seemingly at will in the first half and second half,” said Blazers guard Arron Afflalo, who played for Orlando the last two seasons. “We can score. That’s never a problem. We’ve got to start getting some stops.”

The Magic executed near flawlessly on offense in the first half and all it got them was a two-point halftime lead. Orlando had assists on 14 of 25 field goals, turned the ball over only three times and shot 52 percent.

Payton made all seven of his field-goal attempts and had six assists, Vucevic scored 12 points and the Magic bench scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting, but they were all a step slow on defense.

Lillard had 16 points and flipped the switch for the struggling Blazers offense in the second period. Portland trailed by as many as 13 points, but Lillard’s three-point play with .4 of a second left in the half, cut the deficit to 58-56.

Two minutes into the second half, the Blazers took the lead for the first time on a 3-pointer by Aldridge. Aldridge scored 18 points in the period, including 10 straight in one sequence, and added seven rebounds to help Portland build an 81-75 lead at the end of the quarter.

NOTES: Magic SF Maurice Harkless, who has been in and mostly out of the playing rotation all season, replaced injured F Tobias Harris (sore left ankle) in the starting lineup. Harkless is coming off his best game, by far, this season when he had 18 points, six rebounds and four steals against Dallas. “I like Mo’s defensive effort, the way he’s swarming the ball, challenging every dribble and every pass,” Magic interim coach James Borrego said. “If he continues to defend at a high level at that position, he will continue to see minutes.” ... Portland allowed its last two opponents, Washington and Miami, to shoot over 50 percent, the first time all season opponents have been over 50 percent in back-to-back games. ... Magic rookie PG Elfrid Payton, who is coming off his first triple-double (15 points, 12 assists,10 rebounds vs. Dallas) is averaging 14.5 points, 9.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds in his last four games. ... Besides Harris, Orlando’s injury list included swingman Evan Fournier (right hip) Willie Green (back) and Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle).