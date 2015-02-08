Mavs snatch victory from jaws of defeat vs. Blazers

DALLAS -- Dirk Nowitzki drained the game-tying 3-pointer late in regulation and scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable overtime victory against the Portland Trail Blazers 111-101 on a wild Saturday night at the American Airlines Center.

Nowitzki’s performance overshadowed a double-double posted by Portland All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge and a 26-point, seven-assist, seven-rebound game by point guard Damian Lillard. The pair appeared to have the Blazers in prime position to pick up a rare road win against a playoff team.

Portland led 86-70 and was up 94-83 after a pair of Lillard free throws. But the Blazers’ offense shut down after that and the Dallas defense forced multiple turnovers that led to a 13-2 close to force overtime. Portland committed nine turnovers in the fourth quarter and 23 overall.

Dallas then scored the first nine points of the extra period. The Mavs (35-18) went ahead 107-97 with 1:46 to go, beating a discombobulated Portland team on sheer hustle to loose balls and on the boards.

The Mavs finished with 20 offensive rebounds for 26 points, seven coming in overtime.

When the dust cleared, Dallas had reeled off a 28-7 run to turn a sure-loss into one of their best wins of the season. In fact, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle called it one of the best wins in his seven seasons as Dallas’ coach.

”A lot of things had to go right for us and there had to be a lot of belief that we could still win, to keep fighting like that,“ Carlisle said. ”Our guys deserve credit for that and they hung in and basically pitched a shutout in the last two minutes to get it to overtime. Then we got some momentum. I‘m proud of the guys. That’s a heavyweight team.

“Earning that win is one of the best wins in the seven years I’ve been here, if you look at all the circumstances of the game.”

Conversely, it had to be one of the worst losses for Blazers coach Terry Stotts in his three seasons as Portland dropped to 34-17, further tightening the Western Conference standings.

“That one’s a tough one to take. It was a game we should’ve had,” Stotts said. “We did a lot of things to give it away. Fourth-quarter offense we turned the ball over. Defensively down the stretch we didn’t do some of the things that we needed to do. And always give Dallas credit. They did the things that they needed to do to get back into the game. But, I put that on us, and me. That was a game we should’ve had.”

The Mavs’ offense was held below 40 percent shooting for nearly the entire game before coming alive late. Guard Monta Ellis finished with 20 points and six assists, forward Chandler Parsons had 20 points with 10 coming in overtime. Center Tyson Chandler had 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

“We just kept playing,” said Mavs reserve forward Al-Farouq Aminu, who continued his recent, high-energy surge with nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Aldridge put together one of his typically strong efforts when he plays in his hometown with 25 points and 14 rebounds, but he had just five points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Lillard was 1-for-7 from the floor in the fourth quarter and overtime as Portland scored just 18 points in those 17 minutes.

“I think as soon as the quarter started,” Lillard said to a question asking when things started to fall apart in the fourth quarter. “We came out and I think four out of the first five possessions were turnovers. I mean we allowed them to get going and they came down and they made shots. They got confident in what they were doing on defense and they pretty much carried that whole quarter into overtime.”

The Blazers got 17 points from guard Wesley Matthews, but forward Nicolas Batum managed just two points.

Matthews needed just one word to describe the Blazers’ play in the fourth quarter.

“Dismal,” he said.

Portland, which dropped to 2-10 on the road against playoff teams, led 55-50 after a back-and-forth first half that included 12 lead changes and five ties. Dallas shot just 38.8 percent against a Blazers defense that held them under 40-percent shooting in their first meeting in November.

NOTES: Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki returned to the starting lineup after resting Thursday at Sacramento, the second night of a back-to-back. ... G Rajon Rondo missed his fourth consecutive game with a fractured orbital bone and will not play in Dallas’ last two games before the All-Star break. ... After playing 12 of 16 games on the road in January, the Mavericks will be at home through next week’s All-Star break, against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. ... The Mavs reportedly would be the favorite to land New York Knicks F Amar‘e Stoudemire if he requests a buyout after the All-Star break. ... Dallas also retains interest in signing veteran C Jermaine O‘Neal, who is working out where he resides in the Dallas suburb of Southlake. The Blazers also are interested in signing the free-agent big man who has not played since last season. ... Blazers G Wesley Matthews accepted the league’s invitation to compete in the All-Star 3-point contest for the first time. Entering Saturday he had made multiple 3-pointers in 10 consecutive games, tying the longest streak of his career (done twice). ... The Blazers play at Houston on Sunday night. They close out the first half of the season at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.