EditorsNote: fixes spelling of Damian in 14th graf

Mavericks outlast Blazers in OT

DALLAS -- Dirk Nowitzki continues to pile up the years and the points.

The NBA’s sixth all-time leading scorer racked up a historic 40 points to carry the Dallas Mavericks past the Portland Trail Blazers 132-120 in overtime Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks (35-35) also snapped a five-game home losing streak and clinched the season series against Portland (36-35).

The head-to-head matchup could come into play with the Mavs and Blazers battling for position at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff standings. Portland is currently sixth, with Dallas and Houston (35-35) a half-game back.

”We’re still in the same position where we’re fighting for our playoff lives,“ Nowitzki said after his 20th career 40-point game. ”Our goal before the season was to make it into the playoffs. We’re still fighting for it.

“We have a beast of a schedule coming up these last few weeks and we need every single game. This is a huge win for us against a team that’s right there with us battling.”

The Blazers and Mavericks meet again Wednesday in Portland. Both teams are off until then.

Nowitzki reached 40 for the first time since Jan. 11, 2024, and drilled a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run to open the extra session. The 37-year-old former MVP hit 16-of-26 shots, including 3-5 from deep, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists in 39 minutes.

Nowitzki became only the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 40 at age 37 or older. The others are Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

”Never underestimate greatness at any age; that’s what I always say about guys like him,“ Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said of Nowitzki. ”It’s not like he’s just an older guy who happened to have a good game. He’s been doing this on a somewhat consistent basis all year coming up with a monster game.

“We certainly needed it. His shot making in the overtime was huge, giving us a big enough cushion. We’ve all got to enjoy whatever time we have left to watch him, whatever number of years it is because it’ll go by quickly. You won’t see another one like this ever.”

Point guard Deron Williams added season highs in points (31) and assists (16) for the Mavs, who were without Chandler Parsons. Wesley Matthews shook off an early turned ankle to score 15 on five 3-pointers.

Dallas also received an unexpected contribution from backup center Salah Mejri. In a game where Zaza Pachulia returned to the starting lineup, the little-used reserve set a season high with 14 rebounds, scored 13 and blocked six shots.

The Blazers received 20-point performances from Damian Lillard (26), C.J. McCollum (22) and Allen Crabbe (24) off the bench. Lillard tied the game at 113-all with a driving bank with 29.7 seconds left in regulation and had a 3-point try at the buzzer that didn’t fall.

“We did a nice job of getting ourselves back in the position to tie it up,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “When (Lillard) had the ball we wanted to get a good shot and make sure it was the last shot.”

The Mavericks needed to withstand Portland’s long-range barrage to open the fourth quarter. The Blazers went on a 17-6 run to take a 99-96 lead, with Crabbe and Al-Farouq Aminu each knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.

Portland would knock down 18 from beyond the arc for the game. Crabbe had six 3-pointers, with Lillard and Aminu both notching four. McCollum had three from downtown.

Blazers center Mason Plumlee posted his 14th double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in 32 minutes.

But the day belonged to Nowitzki. Stotts, a former Dallas assistant, wasn’t surprised by the 40-point outburst.

“Guarding Dirk in a pick-and-roll is difficult and it always has been,” Stotts said. “I know what a competitor he is, and I know that he is someone who has these types of games, so what he did tonight I’ve seen it a few times.”

The Blazers have lost seven of their last 10 games. The Mavs won for only the second time in nine games.

Dallas’ home skid was the longest since 1999-2000, the same season Mark Cuban bought the franchise. The Mavs last won on their court on March 1.

NOTES: The Mavericks were without SF Chandler Parsons, who was dealing with right hamstring soreness. C Zaza Pachulia returned to the starting lineup with Parsons’ absence. ... Mavs coach Rick Carlisle isn’t shocked by the job Stotts has done this season. “I know how great a coach Terry is, so I‘m not surprised,” Carlisle said. “I think he’s the frontrunner for Coach of the Year because of how they’ve progressed.” ... Blazers SF Al-Farouq Aminu returned to Dallas for the first time since playing with the Mavericks last season. ... Portland hasn’t won a season series against Dallas since 2009-10. ... Carlisle now has 654 career wins, tying him for 20th in league history with the late Flip Saunders.