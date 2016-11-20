McCollum, Blazers top Nets to snap skid

NEW YORK -- Sure, the Portland Trail Blazers certainly enjoyed setting season highs in points and shooting percentage and getting a big performance from CJ McCollum.

Their biggest source of elation was a more active defensive presence in the second half, particularly in the third quarter, which led to the productive offense.

McCollum scored 33 points as the Trail Blazers clamped down defensively in the third and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 129-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.

Evan Turner added 19 for Portland while Damian Lillard contributed 18. Allen Crabbe and Meyers Leonard added 14 apiece as the Trail Blazers shot a season-best 57.6 percent overall and made a season high 15 3-pointers.

Center Brook Lopez made his first seven shots and scored 21 for Brooklyn, which lost its fourth straight game. Trevor Booker added 16 as the Nets (4-9) lost for the fifth time in six games by allowing 100 points for the 11th time and shooting 26 percent in the second half.

Portland (8-7) began the day with the second-worst scoring defense in the league at 112.4 points per game, having allowed 117 points in losses to the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans. After allowing a 64-point first half Sunday, the Trail Blazers significantly improved their defense.

"I think we touched the ball, we were much more active helping out on the big fella," McCollum said. "Lopez, he's a load down there, and he's able to do a lot of different things and he's versatile. Just being aware of him at all times and closing out on shooters, I think that was the difference. They were a lot more comfortable in the first half, and they were able to get to the rim and shoot threes without being touched."

The Trail Blazers led for the final 37 minutes, but it was not until the third quarter when they began putting the game away. They held the Nets without a basket for nearly five minutes, limiting them to 20 points and 6-of-22 shooting in the decisive quarter.

"We came in here and it was the same thing we see every game," Lillard said. "We got to stop doing this and we got to guard. This time, we went out there and did something about it. I think it was obvious how the game shifted and now we got to continue this and be consistent."

McCollum scored 12 of his points in the third as he tied a career high with six 3-pointers overall and came within four of his career best. McCollum hit two 3-pointers in the decisive stretch, and Portland held a comfortable 97-78 in between Brooklyn baskets.

"I thought we did a better job of staying in front of our guy, contesting shots," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "You know -- just the basic stuff."

The Trail Blazers reached 100 points for the 13th time this season on their first possession of the fourth when McCollum scooped in a layup. After McCollum's 1,000th career basket, Portland topped 110 a few minutes later and became the fourth straight opponent to get 120 on the Nets on two free throws by Shabazz Napier with 2:22 remaining.

While the Nets were unable to overcome Portland's defense in the third, they also continued their downward trend defensively. It was the fourth straight time the Nets allowed at least 120 points and the fifth time they allowed an opponent to shoot at least 50 percent.

"It's been consistent for the past four games," Lopez said. "It's different teams, but we've been the same."

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said, "We've slipped, and it's part of the NBA. We've got to, again, regroup and look at it and try to find areas we can help our guys in."

Portland never trailed after Crabbe hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter and briefly built it to 10 on another long range shot by Crabbe while Lillard rested. The Nets answered with nine straight points to get within 58-57, but a short bank shot by Crabbe with two seconds left gave Portland a 70-64 lead at halftime.

NOTES: Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson did not have an update on G Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring). Lin was evaluated Thursday, two weeks after sustaining the injury, but the team did not give a timeline for his return and Atkinson only said Lin was "progressing well". ... Portland F Al-Farouq Aminu (left calf) missed his seventh consecutive game. Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts did not have an update on Aminu and also added he never asks for updates on injured players.