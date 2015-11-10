Mudiay, Nuggets hold off Blazers

DENVER -- Emmanuel Mudiay is learning on the job, and the rookie point guard took a big step forward while helping the Denver Nuggets to their first home win of the season.

Mudiay had a season-high 18 points and two big blocks in the final minutes as Denver held on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-104 Monday night.

Forward J.J. Hickson finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Kenneth Faried scored 17 for the Nuggets, who snapped an eight-game losing streak against Portland.

Mudiay was given the reins to the team despite being 19 years old and one of the youngest players in the NBA. There were growing pains early, but Monday he showed poise by hitting a big bucket and then two free throws with 18.3 seconds left to lift the Nuggets.

“Emmanuel Mudiay, I think he grew up tonight,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “It hasn’t been easy for him. I’ve been on him, but tonight I thought his growth in the fourth quarter of a close game, making the big plays that he made, having two big blocks (was impressive).”

Those blocks came against All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Mudiay got the first one when Lillard drove to the basket with 2:02 left and Denver leading 100-97. The second one, with 9.9 seconds left, sealed the game.

“I used my length,” Mudiay said. “Damian, he’s real aggressive, so I knew he was going to take those shots, and I just did what I could by staying in front of him.”

Lillard had a game-high 30 points, guard TJ McCollum scored 16 points and center Mason Plumlee added 15 for Portland, which lost its second game in a row. The Trail Blazers blew an 18-point lead in falling to Detroit at home Sunday.

“It’s not discouraging because it’s so early,” Lillard said. “We don’t want to keep having the same thing happen over and over again and say, ‘Oh, we’ve got to grow.’ We don’t want it to become an excuse.”

Neither team led by more than seven at any point, and the Blazers and Nuggets traded runs at the start of the fourth quarter. Denver reeled off seven straight to go ahead 86-80 before McCollum scored seven points to put Portland back in front.

The Nuggets tried to pull away after guard Will Barton scored five straight, but a steal and dunk by forward Al-Farouq Aminu tied it at 93 with 4:50 remaining.

Hickson had a dunk and a layup on consecutive possessions to put Denver ahead for good. He hit four free throws down the stretch after starting the game 1-for-7 from the foul line.

“When they count, you’ve got to be able to knock down free throws,” said Hickson, who also had three blocks. “I feel like I gained a little more of the coach’s trust to keep me in the game down stretches because I showed I can make free throws.”

The Nuggets trailed 70-68 after two free throws by McCollum midway through the third quarter before surging ahead. Mudiay hit a 3-pointer and Hickson and Faried had layups during an 11-2 run.

However, Lillard, who missed his first three shots of the second half, awoke in the final minute of the third. He made a driving layup and was fouled while hitting a 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left. He hit the free throw for a rare four-point play to put Portland ahead 80-79 heading into the fourth.

“A tough game,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “I don’t think either team was really able to sustain any momentum at either end of the court.”

Lillard was the only Portland player in double figures in the first half with 20, which led all scorers. He had 10 in each of the first two quarters to help the Trail Blazers take a 58-57 lead at the break.

NOTES: Nuggets G Jameer Nelson (lower back injury) was a late scratch from the lineup. With C Joffrey Lauvergne missing his fourth game due to a lower back strain, Denver had 11 players available. ... Portland guards Damian Lillard (190 points) and CJ McCollum (151) are the first duo in franchise history to each score at least 150 points in the team’s first seven games. ... NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki Vandeweghe was in attendance. Vandeweghe played for both teams and served as the Nuggets’ general manager from 2001-06. ... Denver won the battle of the boards 47-39, and Portland fell to 0-4 when getting outrebounded. The Blazers are 4-0 when they outrebound an opponent.