McCollum, Blazers stave off Nuggets

DENVER -- CJ McCollum is ready for Damian Lillard to return from injury.

Once the Portland Trail Blazers’ backcourt duo is together again, it could be a formidable tandem to stop.

McCollum scored 25 points, guard Gerald Henderson had 19, and the Trail Blazers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 Sunday night.

Forward Al-Farouq Aminu and guard Allen Crabbe had 14 points apiece, helping Portland (15-21) win for the fourth time in five games.

Lillard has missed seven games with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and in the interim, McCollum has carried the Trail Blazers. Sunday was his fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and even with that production, he wants to see Lillard return.

“Damian needs to come back,” McCollum said. “I think it’s about time. The foot, I think it’s healed.”

Related Coverage Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Denver hasn’t been as fortunate with its stars being out, although forward Danilo Gallinari had 29 points in his second game back from a sprained left ankle. The Nuggets (12-23) lost their sixth in a row.

“We didn’t defend,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “We are just a bad team right now.”

Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried played one night after he took an elbow to the head while fighting for a rebound late in overtime at Golden State on Saturday. He had 13 points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes Sunday.

The teams combined to shoot 80 free throws for the game. Denver had 48 attempts but hit just 31 (64.6 percent). Portland wasn’t much better at 22-for-32 (68.8 percent).

“It was a sloppy game tonight, a lot of turnovers, slow pace, but we did enough things well in the fourth quarter,” McCollum said. “Once we stopped fouling and they stopped calling fouls, we were able to get some stops and win the game.”

Denver missed 10 free throws in the second half, 17 on the night.

“That’s a lot of points to leave at the foul line in somewhat of a close game,” Malone said. “In the big picture, that didn’t have a lot to do with it. I felt we had no energy, no effort, very flat. As a coach, I can’t coach effort.”

Denver’s overtime loss to the Warriors on Saturday had an impact. Guard Will Barton scored just five points on 2-for-10 shooting against the Blazers, and the Nuggets shot 42.5 percent from the field. Portland made 50.6 percent of its field-goal attempts.

“Them playing so many minutes (Saturday) night and getting in late as well, we made a conscious effort to make sure we ran,” Crabbe said.

It showed in the final 12 minutes. The teams were tied at 80 after three quarters, and Crabbe had a steal and a layup to spark a 7-0 run at the start of the fourth. Crabbe, who had 20 points in a win over Denver on Wednesday, scored nine of his 14 points in the first 2:31 of the quarter.

“Offensively, it was flowing for us, it got kind of ragged here and there, but for the most part, the offense was flowing pretty good and we just needed to get stops defensively,” Crabbe said. “When we get stops defensively, that leads to run-outs for us.”

The Nuggets battled back to get within 91-88, but Portland went on a 9-3 run that was capped by Aminu’s 3-pointer.

Denver tried to claw back in again in the final two minutes. Two free throws by Gallinari with 1:46 left cut the lead to five, but McCollum hit a baseline jumper with 1:25 left to push the lead back to seven.

Two more free throws by Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson made it 104-99, but Blazers forward Ed Davis hit a driving layup with 1:07 left to make it a seven-point game again.

A steal by Davis led to an easy layup for Crabbe with 58 seconds left to seal the win.

NOTES: Nuggets F Kenneth Faried spent Saturday night in an Oakland, Calif., hospital after he was taken off the court on a stretcher. Faried sustained a cervical injury when took an elbow to the head from G Will Barton in overtime against the Golden State Warriors, but he was cleared to play Sunday. ... Portland G Damian Lillard missed his seventh consecutive game with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Lillard is close to returning but was ruled out about an hour before tip-off. ... Nuggets G Emmanuel Mudiay is getting closer to returning from a right ankle sprain that has kept him out since Dec. 11.