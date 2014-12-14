Aldridge scores 19 as Blazers beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- From time to time, an NBA game’s numbers can be somewhat baffling, as was the case Saturday night in Bankers Life Fieldhojse.

The Indiana Pacers outscored the visiting Portland Trail Blazers in the first, third and fourth quarters, won the rebounding category 49-46 and made more free throws, 13-12.

However, the Northwest Division-leading Trail Blazers shed the frustrations of a two-game losing streak in a big way against the struggling Pacers, outscoring Indiana 36-15 in the pivotal second quarter on their way to a 95-85 victory.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge led Portland with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and point guard Damian Lillard added 18 points.

Point guard C.J. Watson scored 23 to lead the Pacers (7-17), who have lost eight games in a row.

The Trail Blazers (18-6) made 14 of 18 second-quarter shots (77.8 percent), including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Reserve guard Steve Blake and backup centers Chris Kaman and Joel Freeland combined to hit 6 of 6 from the field for 14 points.

“Our second unit was really tough for us,” said Portland center Robin Lopez, who had eight points and eight rebounds. “They came off the bench in the second quarter and did some really good things and gave us a little cushion to play with.”

With the victory, Portland finishes a five-game road trip 3-2.

”I was pleased with our attitude and our demeanor coming into this game after two losses,“ Portland coach Terry Stotts said. ”Our defense was very good in the first half. Offensively, we also were very good in the first half, which really gave us a boost. Indiana came back and made a lot of shots and they were aggressive going to the basket.

“In that second quarter, we contested a lot of shots and rebounded the ball well. We had a nice offensive flow in the second half Friday night at Chicago, and then carried it over, which was very encouraging. That is the way we need to play.”

The 36 points were the most Indiana has surrendered in a quarter this season. The Pacers made just 6 of 20 shots in the quarter and committed four turnovers.

“Steve Blake really made a difference for them, the way he was able to move the ball, get around the court and set other guys up,” said Indiana forward Solomon Hill, who contributed eight points and seven rebounds. “That was what created the separation. We made a run and made it close at the end, but it was their game the whole way. This is just frustrating. Period. Losing is frustrating, especially the number of losses we have had.”

Portland began the third quarter on a 9-2 run, taking a 67-40 lead on Aldridge’s putback with 8:42 left.

Pacers coach Frank Vogel said there is no excuse for now the game got away from Indiana.

“They hit three bombs, we lost Wesley Matthews twice, Kaman made some nice plays and we turned the ball over,” Vogel said. “Obviously, the dam broke in the second quarter. We just have to keep working at it every day.”

After a timeout by Vogel, Aldridge scored on a jumper for a 69-40 advantage. While Indiana found a bit of an offensive rhythm in the third quarter, Aldridge took the ball to the basket at will, adding a three-point play with 2:42 left in the quarter for an 82-59 cushion.

Three free throws by Watson in the quarter’s closing seconds capped a 7-0 Indiana run, trimming the gap to 82-66. The Pacers outscored the Trail Blazers 28-24 in the quarter.

Indiana continued to slice into the Portland lead, scoring the fourth quarter’s first five points, and the Trail Blazers called a timeout with 9:42 to play and leading 82-71.

The Pacers had opportunities to cut deeper into the deficit but made only 1 of 8 field-goal attempts to start the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Portland was without G C.J. McCallum (broken right index finger). ... Pacers coach Frank Vogel inserted F Solomon Hill into the starting lineup in place of C.J. Miles, who has a bruised left knee. ... Injury-plagued Indiana continues to play without F Paul George (fractured right tibia/fibula), G George Hill (left knee contusion) and C Ian Mahinmi (torn left plantar fascia). ... No team in the NBA defends the 3-point line better than Portland, which entered Saturday allowing only 28.7 percent accuracy from beyond the arc. ... Indiana came in ranked third in the NBA in rebounding at 45.5 a game. The Pacers had 49 rebounds Saturday. ... The teams played Dec. 4 in Portland, with the Trail Blazers posting an 88-82 victory behind 23 points from G Damian Lillard.