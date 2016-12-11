George powers Pacers past Trail Blazers

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers certainly have a knack for the dramatic. Sometimes, that's a good thing. Other times, it's not.

The inconsistent Pacers used their dramatic flair to their advantage on Saturday night.

Paul George scored a season-high 37 points, and Indiana overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-111.

The Pacers (12-12) outscored Portland 28-13 in the fourth quarter, including 19-6 after the Trail Blazers (12-13) took a 105-99 lead with 7:14 remaining.

George scored 15 consecutive team points to give the Pacers a 116-109 lead with 27.9 seconds to play. Thaddeus Young added 24 points for Indiana, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Myles Turner had 14 points and eight rebounds.

"We had great fight and great effort tonight ... didn't give up," said George, who made 13 of 27 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. "It didn't feel like a dark cloud was over us. This was a big win and a great win."

C.J. McCollum led Portland with 34 points, and Damian Lillard added 33, but no other Portland player reached double figures.

The Trail Blazers shot 48.8 percent, and the Pacers 48.2 percent.

"We talked today about playing the game the right way," said Indiana coach Nate McMillan, noting that the Pacers did not play the right way in Friday night's loss at Dallas. "Last night, we gambled on defense and wanted to play one-on-one. Tonight, we got down 20 but stuck with the game plan.

"We got stops in the fourth quarter, and Paul made big shot after big shot. We have to do that, because their two main guys are big-time scorers."

Portland made only 5 of 18 fourth-quarter field-goal attempts, which puzzled Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts.

"We have played well in fourth quarters this year, and we will again," said Stotts, whose team has lost three in a row. "These last three games have been rough for us, but ever since I have been in Portland, we always bounce back. Tonight, we could have been better at our set plays in the fourth quarter, but we can fix that. I have to be better at calling plays, and they have to be better running them."

McCollum scored 19 third-quarter points, helping the Trail Blazers lead 98-90 through 36 minutes. Through three quarters, McCollum and Lillard each had 27 points. They were the only Portland players to score during the final 12 minutes.

"We got off to a great start, but we have to finish these," said McCollum, who was 12 of 22 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Fueled by Lillard's 21-point first half, including 19 during the first quarter, the Trail Blazers led 71-64 through 24 minutes, shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3-point range.

Portland led by as many as 20 during the first half -- 58-38 -- but despite being outrebounded 27-15 in the opening 24 minutes. Indiana took advantage of eight Trail Blazers turnovers, which led to 12 points, and sliced 13 points off the 20-point deficit by halftime.

George led Indiana with 18 first-half points, and Monta Ellis scored 10, including 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Ellis also had five first-half assists but suffered a groin injury and did not play in second half.

NOTES: The Trail Blazers listed F Al-Farouq Aminu as doubtful with a back contusion. ... The Pacers were playing the second of a back-to-back after losing 111-103 to Dallas on Friday night. ... Portland lost Thursday night at Memphis (88-86) and Wednesday night at Milwaukee (115-107). ... The Trail Blazers defeated Indiana 131-109 on Nov. 30 in Portland. ... The Trail Blazers came in as the NBA's fifth-highest scoring team (109.1) while Indiana ranks 25th in scoring defense (107.5). ... Pacers coach Nate McMillan was Portland's coach for six-plus seasons (2005-2012) and compiled a record of 266-269. ... Indiana Gs Aaron Brooks and Joe Young each played college basketball at the University of Oregon. ... The Trail Blazers are 12-5 in their last 17 games against the Pacers. ... Portland G Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 points in nine of 10 career games against Indiana.