Rockets prevail behind another Harden triple-double

HOUSTON -- While guard James Harden produced a stat line worthy of praise and recognition, it was the return of guard Patrick Beverley that provided the Rockets the balance and depth they have lacked over the opening four weeks of the season.

Harden posted his third triple-double in five games and the Houston Rockets parlayed offensive blitzes in the first and third quarters into a 126-109 runaway victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night at Toyota Center.

Harden totaled 26 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds to pace the Rockets (7-5) while they shot 48.4 from the floor including 14 of 32 from behind the 3-point arc. All five Houston starters reached double figures in points including Beverley, who scored 11 points while showcasing his renowned defense with three blocked shots.

"Having Pat back that helps a lot," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said of Beverley, who had three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes in his first action this season.

"I think our defense will get a lot better with him out there just because of his toughness. He's smart. He has an edge; he plays with an edge. You've got to have that."

Forward Trevor Ariza scored 16 points while center Clint Capela tallied 15. Each chipped in seven boards. Guard Eric Gordon added 16 points off the Houston bench.

Portland (7-6) received 44 points from its starting backcourt of C.J. McCollum (26 points) and Damian Lillard (18 points, five rebounds, five assists) as they shot a combined 18 for 36 from the floor. But excluding forward Maurice Harkless (19 points on 8-of-12 shooting), Portland lacked the depth of firepower to keep pace.

"We played well in the second quarter but in the first and third we were dominated," Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "I was glad we came back from 15 to tie it up at halftime, but they're very good at what they do and Harden is key to that."

With Harden posting 16 points, six rebounds and six assists in the first quarter, the Rockets darted to a 41-point period and 12-point lead entering the second. Portland swingman Evan Turner (12 points) keyed an 8-0 run that pulled the Trail Blazers to within six points and, after falling behind 55-46 on a Ryan Anderson 3 at the 4:43 mark, Portland turned a 9-2 spurt ending the half into a 62-all tie at the break.

But when the second half commenced, Harden and Capela worked in tandem to put the Trail Blazers down for good. Capela scored through a foul, added an alley-oop dunk off a Harden assist, and scored a basket at the rim to stretch the lead to 83-74. Houston maintained its passing acumen, producing nine assists on 15 field goals in the 38-point quarter to extend the lead to 17 entering the fourth. Portland, meanwhile, shot just 9 for 24 in the third period as the Rockets ran away and hid.

"We can't get any worse," Turner said of the Trail Blazers' defense. "We've got to go somewhere. I think we can get better but our communication has to pick up."

Beverley scored five points while making both shot attempts in the decisive third. Harden excelled as he usually does, but Beverley returned and made a clear impact.

"I'm just trying to get back to Pat," Beverley said. "We've got so many offensive weapons. I'm trying to do the little things, which makes up for everything else.

"Go out there on defense and have fun. I wanted to make that a big thing for me this year. To go out there and have fun, and I had fun tonight."

NOTES: Rockets G Patrick Beverley made his return to the starting lineup after missing the first 11 games following preseason left knee surgery. Beverley will play with a minutes restriction of 20-25 minutes for the foreseeable future. ... Portland coach Terry Stotts was fitted with a walking boot on his left leg after suffering a stress reaction in his left foot. According to Stotts, the condition developed prior to the Trail Blazers' home game against the Bulls on Tuesday. He will wear the boot until his condition improves, which is an undetermined amount of time. ... Rockets C Nene was held out of action for rest. Houston is in the midst of three games in four days, having played Wednesday night at the Oklahoma City Thunder with a home game Saturday against the Utah Jazz upcoming.