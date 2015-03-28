Aldridge helps Blazers past Suns

PHOENIX -- LaMarcus Aldridge finished the game the way he started it.

On fire.

Aldridge scored 12 points in the first quarter and closed out the game with 10 of his 27 points in the final 3:25 and the Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak in the US Airways Center with an 87-81 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Aldridge was 6 of 8 from the field in the first quarter but missed 11 of the next 12 shots as the Blazers went ice cold and gave back an 11-point second-quarter lead.

Portland trailed by as many as eight in the fourth quarter before roaring down the stretch with a 15-2 run, with Aldridge scoring 10 straight points on five mid-range, turnaround jumpers from the same side of the floor to give the Blazers their first win in Phoenix since Dec. 10, 2010.

“I was just trying to find a rhythm. I made one shot and kind of played off of that,” said Aldridge, who has 26 games with at least 25 points this season. “(Point guard) Damian (Lillard) did a good job of coming back to me and my teammates kept coming back to me. I was just trying to make shots for us.”

The Blazers shot 40 percent from the field and 34 percent after the first quarter. They missed 19 of 26 3-pointers and 10 of 18 free throws -- and still won against a Phoenix team that continues to struggle offensively.

Center Robin Lopez had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Blazers (46-25), who won their second straight on the road after a four-game losing streak. But down the stretch the Blazers leaned on Aldridge to put them over the top.

“He had it going early. Everything he put up was going in,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Then to go a long stretch (without a basket) and then get it back is not an easy thing. But he’s an All-Star and he relished the moment. He made a lot of clutch shots that turned the tide for us.”

Forwards Markieff and Marcus Morris combined for 34 points and 21 rebounds for the Suns (38-35), who lost their second straight at home and fell 3 1/2 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot.

”The game came down to LeMarcus hitting those turn-around J‘s,“ Marcus Morris said. ”We stuck to the game plan and gave him tough shots, fading away from the elbow. He’s a good player.

”He made a lot of shots and we missed our shots. There were in-and-out, they just didn’t fall in the fourth quarter could have went either way.

Guard Eric Bledsoe added 13 points and seven assists for Phoenix, who shot 37 percent from the field for the game and 35 percent in the second half. The Suns scored only 19 points in the third quarter, but it was enough to lead 66-60.

But a 6-for-23 fourth quarter did them in.

The Suns led 72-68 with 9:26 left but missed nine straight shots from the field and went more than six minutes without a field goal to allow the Blazers, who were stone cold themselves in the second and third quarters, to get back in the game.

Aldridge sealed the outcome with five consecutive turnaround jumpers that boosted a 75-74 Blazers lead into an 85-76 advantage with 1:04 left.

“Our shooting percentage has been horrible since the All-Star Break,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “We couldn’t make any shots. They looked wide open to me. We were right there and, obviously, Aldridge made those last (five) and we didn’t make any. That’s the 10 points that made the difference.”

The Blazers hit 10 of their first 14 shots from the field in the game, with Aldridge scoring 10 of his 12 first half-points during a 20-8 run to give Portland a seven-point lead.

NOTES: The Trail Blazers rallied from 11 down to beat the Utah Jazz 92-89 on Wednesday. It was the 16th time they have trailed by double digits in a game and rallied to win -- the most of any team. ... The Suns are 7-0 against Northwest Division teams this season, with games remaining against Oklahoma City (Sunday) and Utah (April 4). ... Since the Blazers lost G Wesley Matthews for the season with an Achilles injury, the rest of the bench had stepped up and outscored opposing reserves in six of eight games entering Friday by a combined plus-54 point differential. ... The Suns came in having outrebounded seven straight opponents, and their 48.9 rebounds during that span lead the league. ... G Brandon Knight (left ankle sprain) was unable to play Friday after testing it before the game. He has missed eight games with the injury.