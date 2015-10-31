Suns smash Blazers after honoring Nash

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns celebrated the career of Steve Nash at halftime and then celebrated their first win of the season.

After welcoming Nash into the franchise’s Ring of Honor, the Suns forced a fast pace and pulled away from the Portland Trail Blazers. Their 110-92 win on Friday night evened their record at 1-1. The Trail Blazers fell to 1-1.

The teams play again Saturday night at Portland.

“We’re going to be tested again,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “At least we’ll have a good feeling going into that game.”

Point guards Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight combined for 40 points. Bledsoe had 22 points thanks to 10-of-11 free throw shooting. Knight added 18 points, and big man Tyson Chandler had 15 points and 13 rebounds while patrolling the paint for the Suns.

It was Chandler’s first double-double with the Suns and the 254th of his career.

“We’re hoping he can do that all season,” Hornacek said of Chandler.

“Brandon and Bled led the show,” said Chandler, who hit 9 of 12 from the free throw line. “That’s the reason I was able to get to the line.”

Knight said, “We tried to make them play an up-tempo game. We’re much better when we play fast.”

The Blazers were led by Damian Lillard with 24 points and CJ McCollum with 16. But the high-scoring backcourt combined to make only 14 of 42 shots from the field. Al Farouq Aminu added 16 points and 10 boards.

The Blazers stumbled to a staggering 11 turnovers in the third quarter, part of 23 for the game.

“Turnovers killed us,” said Blazers center Mason Plumlee, who had 15 points (and just one turnover).

Lillard said, “We threw some tough passes to catch and that led to transition points. They got their hands on balls; they got deflections.”

The Suns had 13 steals after lead the NBA preseason with 11.7 steals per game.

The Suns, hoping they’ve put together a more competitive defensive roster than last season, limited the Blazers to 39.5 percent shooting from the field.

“On the whole, it was a rough night on the offensive end,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

Chandler, the Suns’ newest center, flashed an ability to keep up with the team’s fast pace, scoring nine of the Suns’ first 19 points as they grabbed a 27-23 lead after the first quarter.

McCollum hit a mid-range jumper, a driving layup and a 3-pointer off a fast break as the Blazers pulled into a 37-37 tie.

Then Suns backup guard Ronnie Price gave the Suns a lift by forcing the pace and scoring six points in the final two minutes of the first half, which ended with the Suns leading 55-49.

“That’s Ronnie,” Hornacek said. “He’s full bore all the time.”

The Suns pushed the pace in part thanks to Blazers turnovers and gradually broke the game open in the third quarter.

T.J. Warren scored on a floater in the lane and a fast-break dunk off a steal to close out the quarter for an 83-69 lead. The second-year small forward finished 7 of 10 from the floor for 17 points.

The Suns pushed the lead to 102-80 in the fourth quarter and managed to coast to the finish.

NOTES: The Suns installed Steve Nash, arguably the greatest player in franchise history, into their Ring of Honor at halftime. Before the game, the two-time MVP acknowledged the honor. “I really struggle with being applauded.” Yet when it comes to the race-horse pace the Suns used to with great success, Nash didn’t hold back. “It’s amazing to think what we accomplished. We changed the way the game is played. It’s not a championship, but it’s incredibly rewarding.” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek pointed out Nash’s teams weren’t the game’s first to emphasize the fast break. “That was the first really small team. Would that work without Steve Nash as commander? Maybe, but probably not.” ... Blazers G CJ McCollum, who ranked seventh in the NBA in preseason scoring at 18.3, put up a career-high 37 points in the team’s opener Wednesday. ... The Suns have won eight of their last nine home games against the Trail Blazers.