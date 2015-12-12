Guards propel Trail Blazers past Suns

PHOENIX -- Portland relies on guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for offense. The Trail Blazers won Friday night because of the duo’s work on both ends of the floor.

McCollum scored 26 points and Lillard had 18, and each stood out during a 13-0 run that enabled the Blazers to break away from a tie at 89 midway through the fourth quarter for a 106-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

“In the fourth quarter, we got a little more physical,” Lillard said. “We got our hands on more balls. They weren’t getting second chances, and that kind of guided us on offense. We got stops and then we started to make plays and make shots. That was pretty legit. The defense won the game for us.”

McCollum scored five of his 26 points during the game-changing run, when he also had two assists and a steal.

Lillard’s 3-pointer with 3:12 remaining capped the streak and gave the Blazers (10-14) the cushion they needed to end a two-game losing streak and beat the Suns for the first time in three meetings this season.

The Suns were outscored 28-14 in the fourth quarter, when they were 4 of 15 from the field and had four turnovers. Two turnovers were 24-second shot clock violations, and one of the misses came as shot clocked wound down.

”We locked in,“ McCallum said. ”It was important for us to really focus on the defensive end and then offensively get good shots and run some clock.

“Once we got the lead, using the clock to our advantage, getting stops and getting rebounds. Getting easy baskets and taking advantage of it.”

McCollum, who had five 3-pointers, added four assists and three steals. Reserve guard Allen Crabbe tied his career high with 18 points.

Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu had his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Aminu, averaging 10.8 points per game, has scored 45 points in three games against the Suns this season and has two double-doubles against them.

“Obviously, CJ got hot and rode him,” Pistons coach Terry Stotts said. “I thought we were really active, really alert.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe scored 31 points for the Suns (10-14), who had a two-game winning streak broken.

Guard Brandon Knight, who was averaging 21.4 points per game, missed all 12 of his shots from the field, including eight 3-pointers. He scored one point, on a free throw after a technical foul on Portland for illegal defense with 7:34 remaining in the game. He had 10 assists.

“We need his scoring, obviously, with how we play,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “Hopefully, you keep taking them and you make one or two and you get going, but unfortunately tonight he was never able to get going.”

Suns reserve forward Mirza Teletovic scored 15 points and center Alex Len had 13 points and eight rebounds. Teletovic made 4 of 10 3-pointers, the sixth time in the last eight games he has made at least three.

Phoenix won the first two games of the season series by 18 and 11 points in back-to-back games Oct. 30-31. The teams do not play again this season.

Bledsoe had 10 points points in the third quarter and averaged 28.3 points against Blazers this season.

The Suns finished the third quarter on a 15-5 run fueled by five points from Bledsoe for a 82-78 lead entering the fourth quarter.

McCollum’s 3-pointer with six minutes remaining gave the Blazers a 92-89 lead, starting the run. He was 10 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

NOTES: Suns C Tyson Chandler (right hamstring) missed his eighth straight game. He was ruled out after pregame tests. The Suns play Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. ... The Suns and the Trail Blazers are two of the five NBA teams with two players averaging at least 19 points per game. All are guards -- Phoenix’s Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight and Portland’s Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard and departed LaMarcus Aldridge did that the previous three seasons. McCollum scored at least 15 points in each of the Blazers’ first 17 games. ... The Suns’ previous seven games were decided by five points or less, a franchise record, according to Elias. ... Suns F Jon Leuer started his sixth straight game in place of F Markieff Morris, who missed Wednesday’s game with a sinus infection. Morris did not play after playing only seven minutes in his previous three games.