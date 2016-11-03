Suns outlast Blazers in OT

PHOENIX -- Eric Bledsoe knew he wasn't going to let anyone else take the last shot. He just didn't know what that shot would end up looking like.

Bledsoe wound up stepping back for a 25-foot jumper that went through the net as time expired to give the Phoenix Suns their first win of the season, a 118-115 thriller against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Bledsoe missed 12 of 16 shots in regulation but scored seven of Phoenix's 15 points in overtime to save the Suns, who blew a six-point lead with 38.5 seconds left, from an 0-5 start.

"I wanted the ball. Coach gave it to me and I delivered," said Bledsoe, who finished with 20 points and seven assists. "Coach gave us a play to do. I came up to get the ball and I created a shot.

"We knew (the win) was coming. It's like a breath of fresh air. This team will go as far as I take them. I got to lead by example, you know, and I did that."

T.J. Warren had 27 points to lead the Suns (1-4), who shot 42 percent from the field and missed 11 of 16 3-pointers. They led by two with 1.1 seconds left in overtime, but gave up a back-door layup to Portland's Meyers Leonard with one-tenth of a second left to force overtime.

"The only moment that matters is now. There are two moments that don't matter: the next five minutes and the last five minutes," Phoenix coach Earl Watson said. "I wish I could tell you I drew up (Bledsoe's last shot) exactly like that, but it never happens that way. Bled made a basketball decision hit a big shot for the three."

Damian Lillard led Portland with 27 points and C.J. McCollum had 24 for the Blazers (2-3), who lost at home to Golden State on Tuesday. Lillard was guarding Bledsoe on the final play.

"He was well defended. He was falling out of bounds. It was a great shot but it was good defense," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "Back-to-back is part of the NBA. I don't think we were fatigued. We got blown out last night so no one played extended minutes."

The Suns led 115-109 with 38.5 seconds left in overtime, but couldn't hold the lead. Maurice Harkness was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three free throws with 36.5 seconds left, and Lillard converted a 3-point play on a driving layup and free throw with 6.4 seconds left to tie the game again at 115 before Bledsoe ended it.

"I don't know what Bledsoe shot from the field today, but I'll take that (last) shot every day of the week," McCollum said. "When you're up six or seven, you've got to put them away. I think it's a learning experience.

Portland led 90-83 after Lillard's driving layup with 5:53 left in regulation. But the Suns came roaring back with a 10-2 run, beginning with a flying, hammer dunk by Brandon Knight that brought the crowd to its feet and energized his teammates.

"That was a huge play that got everyone excited," said Suns center Alex Len, who had 18 points and six rebounds off the bench. "That was a big pump of adrenaline for us."

The Suns regained the lead on Warren's bank shot with 2:47, but McCollum gave the Blazer the lead back with a 3-point play and Lillard stretched the lead to 97-93 on a 14-foot jumper with 1:41 to go.

The Suns answered again. Warren tied the game on two free throws with 1:00 left and Bledsoe gave the Suns the lead when he stole the ball from Lillard and, after a timeout, scored on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left.

But after advancing the ball to midcourt, Mason Plumlee found Leonard coming off a screen and Leonard beat the buzzer with a layup to extend the game.

"We should have tried to finish them off in regulation, but unfortunately we didn't." Leonard said. "We shouldn't have put ourselves in that situation."

The Blazers scored 14 straight points early, eight of them by McCollum, to grab an 11-point lead. But the Suns caught up by the end of the quarter, with Len scoring six points during a 10-2 Phoenix run over the final 2:39 and his tip-dunk with 26 seconds left tied the game at 28 after one period.

The second period was more of the same. The Blazers jumped out and led by as many as seven going up 50-43 on a 3-pointer by Maurice Harkness with 4:07 left. But the Suns closed the half on a 14-3 run, with Bledsoe scoring five of his seven first-half points, to give Phoenix a 57-53 lead at the break.

NOTES: Suns G Devin Booker returned to the lineup after missing the Monday loss to the Los Angeles Clippers with a right big toe injury. ... Suns G Eric Bledsoe has scored 30 points or more eight times in his career. Four of those have come in 11 meetings with the Blazers. Only Walter Davis (seven) and Kevin Johnson (six) have more 30-point games against Portland in Suns history. ... Portland G Damian Lillard's 136 points in the first four games of the season were the most ever by a Blazer in such a span. The record had been 124 by Kiki Vandeweghe in 1984-85. ... Suns C Alex Len had missed 17 of 24 shots in the previous three games before going 6-for-10 Wednesday. "He's in transition with his game," Suns coach Earl Watson said, "but right now, what can you help us do to win? Easy: protecting the rim, rebounding, energy and be an anchor in the paint." ... Watson played the final 24 games of his 13-year NBA career with Portland.