Thunder bump off Blazers, stay alive in playoff race

OKLAHOMA CITY -- There was no secret what was on the line for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before they took the court Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks said, “If there is a must-win game in an 82-game season, it’s tonight.”

That is how the Thunder played.

Guard Russell Westbrook scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Thunder to a 101-90 victory over the Trail Blazers at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The win keeps the Thunder (44-37) tied with the New Orleans Pelicans (44-37) for eighth place in the Western Conference standings heading into the final game of the season.

However, the Pelicans own the tiebreaker thanks to winning the season series. To advance to the postseason, Oklahoma City has to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and have New Orleans lose at home to the surging San Antonio Spurs.

”We just have to focus on winning the game,“ Brooks said. ”It’s a one-game season for us. We have to go out to Minnesota and beat them. We can’t worry about what’s happening in New Orleans. Just focus on what we do.

“They have a tough matchup, we have a tough matchup. We are just going to focus on playing good basketball, take care of our business, hopefully we get some help down south.”

The Blazers (51-30) were locked into the fourth seed heading into the game. However, they lost their third consecutive games and their four in five as they try to survive a spate of injuries heading into the postseason.

“At the beginning of the year, we talked about how this was going to be special team,” Portland forward Meyers Leonard said, “how we need to compete every night and believe in each other, believe in the process. Obviously, when guys start going down, it makes it tough. Guys have to step up and understand maybe their new role and what they can do to help the team. But it’s part of the game. Hopefully, everyone is healthy for the playoffs.”

Center Enes Kanter posted 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder. Guard Dion Waiter added 13 points, and guard Anthony Morrow scored 11.

Leonard led Portland with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Forward Joel Freeland added 16 points, and center Chris Kaman scored 14. Guard Damian Lillard was held to 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting.

With 5:15 left in the fourth quarter, Morrow drained a 3-pointer to give the Thunder a 91-82 advantage. The Blazers turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation. Westbrook followed with a drive to the hoop for a layup attempt that was blocked, but Portland was called for goaltending.

The Blazers came up empty on their next trip. Westbrook attempted a 3-pointer that was short. Portland got the rebound and tried an outlet pass. However, Westbrook intercepted it and drove to the rim and was fouled. He made two free throws to give Oklahoma City a 95-82 advantage.

Despite needing San Antonio’s help, don’t count Westbrook as a Spurs fan. He was asked if he will pull for the Spurs on Wednesday. Wearing a Thunder hat, he responded, “What’s my hat say?”

NOTES: The NBA announced Monday afternoon that Russell Westbrook’s 16th technical foul of the season was rescinded, which allowed the Oklahoma City guard to play against Portland. It was the second time this year Westbrook had a technical foul taken back and the 46th technical foul rescinded by the league this season. “Seeing it live, I was pretty confident they would rescind it,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “Then watching the video, I felt the same thing. I am glad they did.” ... Trail Blazers F LaMarcus Aldridge missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left foot. “Hopefully he will play Wednesday,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “It’s bothering him.”