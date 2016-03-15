Thunder crush Trail Blazers 9

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kevin Durant has a long memory. The Oklahoma City forward had in the back of his mind the Jan. 10 game when Portland pulled off a stunning last-minute victory.

The Trail Blazers were back in town Monday and Durant wanted to make sure they knew he hadn’t forgotten what happened. The Thunder cruised to a 128-94 victory at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“We just wanted to win,” Durant said. “At the end of the day this team beat us in the last couple of minutes of the game up there in Portland. We know we might face these guys in the playoffs and we wanted to send a message. Anyone we play against, we have the same mindset. We came out there and handled business.”

Enes Kanter scored 26 points to lead the Oklahoma City. He shot 9 of 15 from the field to lead seven Oklahoma City players in double figures as the Thunder recorded their largest margin of victory this season. It was also the first time since Jan. 4 that a player other than Durant or Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring.

Westbrook collected his 12th triple-double of the season as he posted 17 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds and zero turnovers.

Durant only shot 6 of 15 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range while scoring 20 points. Serge Ibaka added 15 points and seven rebounds to help the Thunder improve to 45-22.

Portland was paced by Damian Lillard, who scored 21 points. CJ McCollum added 15 points. However, the Blazers’ high-scoring backcourt combined to shoot just 12 of 33 from the field as the Blazers fell to 35-33.

“They started taking control late in the first,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “I rarely question our effort. I think our guys play hard every night. They (Thunder) played very well and we had a rough night at both ends.”

The Trail Blazers started the game bombing away from three-point land, attempting 10 three-pointers in the first quarter. They entered the game riding a franchise-record eight straight games with at least 10 shots made from behind the 3-point arc. That streak ended against the Thunder as the Blazers made only seven of their 27 3-point attempts.

Durant made his first six shots as the Thunder took a 31-22 advantage into the second quarter.

The Blazers had to rely on their perimeter players to shoulder the scoring load, but neither Lillard nor McCollum shot a high percentage in the first half.

“I like the way we defended,” Durant said. “I think that’s what starts everything for us. We did a great job in the pick-and-roll coverage on Lillard and McCollum. We didn’t give them any space and they weren’t able to shoot those rhythm threes that they usually like to hit.”

Durant and Westbrook got help from Kanter and Anthony Morrow, who had been in a shooting slump but on Monday was 4 of 5 from the field, including 3-of-4 shooting from long range, while scoring 11 points.

Westbrook had 11 first half assists, but would have had at least 15 if the Thunder big men had converted some easy shots.

With Westbrook one rebound shy of a first-half triple-double, Oklahoma City held a 66-42 halftime lead.

“I don’t know if anybody in the league has an answer for that,” Stotts said of Westbrook. “He gets going downhill, he’s hard to stop. It takes a team effort. It takes focus every time. He’s an All-Star for a reason. He’s one of the best players in the world for a reason. He almost had a triple-double at halftime. That’s what he does.”

Oklahoma City didn’t let the Blazers get into the game in the second half. The Thunder starters spent the fourth quarter on the bench. It was a good way to end a two-game losing streak.

“It’s a mindset,” Westbrook said. “That’s what this league is all about, getting a chance to play the next night. We came out with a good mindset and it showed.”

NOTES: Despite his team losing 12 games in which they led going into the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan doesn’t consider them all collapses. “I don’t really consider a two-point game a fourth-quarter lead,” Donovan said. “I consider up by seven or eight with three minutes, four minutes to go in a game, those in my opinion are leads we’ve got to finish out.” ... Portland coach Terry Stotts is looking for his alma mater, Oklahoma, to win the NCAA championship. “I hope they are,” Stotts said. “This year I think anything can happen with the NCAA. They were No. 1. A lot of teams were No. 1. I think anything is possible this year.” ... Thunder G Dion Waiters missed his fourth straight game since the death of his younger brother. Donovan expects Waiters to rejoin the team during the upcoming three-game road trip. “Hopefully he will be available for our next game,” Donovan said.