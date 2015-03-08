Blazers miss Matthews in loss to Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- If this is what life will look like without shooting guard Wesley Matthews, it is going to be a challenging spring for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers came to Minnesota on a five-game winning streak, and left 121-113 losers at the hands of the Timberwolves, owners of the worst record in the Western Conference.

It was the first game for Portland without Matthews, who was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon earlier in the week. The Blazers got 32 points from guard Damian Lillard, who scored 11 of them in the final minute, but the Wolves (14-47) hit a dozen free throws in the last 52.3 seconds for the win.

Center LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points for the Blazers (41-20).

“Obviously losing Wes, you don’t have Wes Matthews, you know he was a huge part of our team, but at the same time I believe we’ve got guys that can come in and step up and still help us be an elite team,” said Lillard, who scored 10 or more 4th quarter points for the 12th time this season. “Tonight we played a good game, we looked like ourselves for the most part and that start of the third quarter kind of allowed them to start believing, they started to play with a little more bounce, a little more confidence and we never was able to take the lead back.”

Guard Kevin Martin scored 29 points for the Timberwolves, who rallied in the second half to snap a four-game losing streak. Reserve guard Gary Neal didn’t play in the first quarter, then came off the bench to add a season-high 27 points for Minnesota, which got a double-double (13 points, 15 assists) from guard Ricky Rubio.

“He’s got the ability to make shots,” said Wolves coach Flip Saunders of Neal, acquired in a trade with Miami a month ago. “He gets a little bit more familiar with what we’re playing out there and who’s playing with him ... guys are getting used to playing with each other a little bit.”

Portland led 55-51 at halftime, fueled by 13 points from forward Nicolas Batum. The Blazers were very effective from 3-point range in the opening half, hitting 7 of 10, including a trio from Batum.

With the game tied 40-40, the Blazers hit three consecutive 3-pointers and led by as many as 10 in the second quarter.

Minnesota got 11 first-half points from Martin and nine from Nikola Pekovic. The Wolves’ center, who has had his minutes limited recently while battling a right ankle injury, grabbed eight rebounds in the half.

The Wolves opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run and led by as many as seven points -- fueled by 10 each from Martin and rookie Andrew Wiggins. Minnesota led 81-77 after three quarters.

“Minnesota came out aggressive defensively and created some turnovers off some shots,” said Blazers coach Terry Stotts. “I think they set the tone at the beginning of the second half. We made our runs and they withstood those. There’s no question that they came out at halftime with a focus defensively.”

Up 94-93 with under seven minutes to play, the Wolves got hot and sprinted to their biggest lead of the game -- fueled by 15 assists from Rubio. He also hit a 3-pointer with one minute to play, giving Minnesota a 109-102 lead and igniting the crowd, which saw the Wolves win for just the second time since they reacquired forward Kevin Garnett.

“The more time you spend in a program, you get a good feel for the system,” said Neal, who played just 21 minutes. “Coach Flip has been giving me minutes and when I’ve been in he’s been running plays and doing things to keep me involved. That’s big.”

NOTES: Minnesota F Kevin Garnett tied Kevin Willis for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time list for games played. It was the 1,424th appearance of Garnett’s career. ... How desperate were the Trail Blazers for help after losing SG Wesley Matthews for the season earlier this week? Yahoo Sports reports that the team reached out to 39-year-old free agent G Ray Allen. After spending last season with Miami, Allen recently announced he does not plan to play this season, and he reportedly turned down Portland. ... A team-record 22 players have seen game action for Minnesota this season. The previous record was 20 players, set in 1998-99. ... After playing four in a row at home, Minnesota embarks on a four-game Western trip. The Wolves begin by facing the Clippers in Los Angeles on Monday. The Trail Blazers have a few days off before playing their next two games at home, starting Wednesday when the Houston Rockets come to Portland.