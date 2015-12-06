Trail Blazers rally past Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Portland Trail Blazers already wrote the script earlier this year on how to erase a 17-point deficit against Minnesota.

As it turned out, they needed to do it one more time.

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 19 points and C.J. McCollum chipped in 17 as the Trail Blazers came back from 17 points down in the third quarter to top the Timberwolves 109-103 on Saturday night at the Target Center.

It’s the second time this season that Portland overcame a 17-point deficit in Minnesota. The Trail Blazers did the same thing on Nov. 2 when the Timberwolves jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter. Portland eventually won that game 106-101.

“A lot of good performances again,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “It’s tough to come back from 17 down, and now we’ve done it twice here.”

Blazers center Meyers Leonard added 14 points off the bench, including a big fourth-quarter 3-pointer that put Portland up 93-90 after Minnesota cut the lead to one. Six different Blazers scored in double figures, including 16 from Al-Farouq Aminu.

Timberwolves rookie center Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 27 points and 12 rebounds, his ninth double-double of the season. Second-year guard Andrew Wiggins added 17 points but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Portland outscored Minnesota 63-44 after halftime.

“Usually we play good in the second half, and today was a good first half,” Wiggins said. “I feel like I didn’t really help my team like I should have.”

Lillard and McCollum were held in check in the first half. Minnesota limited Lillard to four points by halftime, and McCollum had only three points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field. But both guards heated up as the game went on to help Portland erase Minnesota’s big lead.

The Timberwolves took a 17-point lead early in the third quarter when forward Kevin Garnett hit a long jumper on an assist from guard Ricky Rubio. But Portland clawed its way back throughout the quarter, eventually tying it at 75 on a layup by Lillard.

Fifteen of Lillard’s 19 points came after halftime, including seven in the fourth quarter.

“I think it was a gutsy game for us, coming here and getting in a hole again,” Lillard said. “Usually when you get in a hole you try to score points in bunches. Tonight, we didn’t have it going offensively like we would have liked, so we got deflections, we got stops. That let us win the game.”

The Trail Blazers (9-12) finally regained the lead early in the fourth quarter on two Gerald Henderson free throws to make it 84-82.

Minnesota (8-11) had a chance to take the lead in the final minute after its defense forced a shot-clock violation on Portland. But Towns couldn’t connect on a 3-point attempt and the Blazers were able to grab the rebound with 37.3 seconds remaining.

“I was already thinking in my mind about celebrating,” Towns said. “My team trusts me to take that shot and make it and take us home and I just didn’t deliver tonight.”

With a second-half basket, Garnett became the 15th player in NBA history to reach 26,000 points. He finished the game with five points and two rebounds in 16 minutes.

Portland continues its four-game road trip on Monday at Milwaukee. The Timberwolves will try to rebound from Saturday’s loss when they host the Clippers on Monday.

NOTES: Former NBA PG Gary Payton paid a visit to the Timberwolves’ practice Friday in advance of Saturday’s game. Payton worked with Minnesota’s young guards, particularly second-year guard Zach LaVine. “Any time a guy of his stature can come in and talk to our guys, just lend them a little wisdom, it can’t be bad,” Timberwolves interim head coach Sam Mitchell said. ... Minnesota PG Tyus Jones was inactive Saturday and assigned to the NBA Development League after the game. The rookie has played in just two games this season. He’ll join the Idaho Stampede. “If that is what they felt was best for me, obviously like I said, it’s part of being a professional and you got to do whatever you can do to help the team out,” Jones said before Saturday’s game. ... Portland and Minnesota previously met Nov. 2 with the Blazers beating the Timberwolves 106-101 in Minneapolis. ... Portland G Damian Lillard had scored 20 or more points in 10 of 14 career games against Minnesota before Saturday. He scored a game-high 34 against the Timberwolves in their first meeting this year.