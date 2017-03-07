EditorsNote: Adding postponement information in final graph

Blazers-'Wolves game postponed by slick court

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers was postponed due to slippery court conditions.

An ice rink currently sits underneath the basketball court at Target Center, the Timberwolves' home arena. The rink was used for Disney On Ice this past weekend and will be used again on March 17-18 for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament.

Humidity from an unseasonably warm day in Minneapolis resulted in condensation on the court. A makeup date for the rescheduled game has yet to be determined.

"I want to apologize to our fans, and certainly to the Trail Blazers," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "But certainly, the safety of the players has to come first. It's unfortunate, but it's the right thing to do."

Minnesota vice president of communications Brad Ruiter said the decision to postpone Monday's game was ultimately up to the NBA.

Portland coach Terry Stotts said his players expressed concern about the conditions of the court prior to Monday's scheduled game. Some players participated in warmups but were removed from the court about an hour before the scheduled tip-off.

Minnesota's players echoed that sentiment.

"Play on a slippery court? That's like playing tennis in rain," Timberwolves rookie point guard Kris Dunn said.

Neither team had any issue with the court during Monday morning's shootaround, but conditions worsened throughout the day. Platers took note of the slick court hours before the scheduled start time, however.

"I knew when our players started warming up, they came back and said it was real slippery," Thibodeau said. "You can't take that chance. It was the right decision."

It's not the first time that Minnesota has had to deal with a setback like this. Back in 2014, the Timberwolves had a game in Mexico City against San Antonio postponed after smoke from a malfunctioning generator filled the arena before the game.

Minnesota and Portland are both battling for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers are currently the first team on the outside of the playoff picture at 26-36, while the Timberwolves are not far behind at 25-37.

Now they'll have to wait to square off as they both vie for a playoff spot.

These two teams still face each other three times in the final stretch of the season, including the make-up game. The clubs play at Portland on March 25 and on April 6.

"I think there's probably added incentive for both teams," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said before Monday's postponement. "All these games, when you play each other, I think both teams know the significance of it."

Fans who had tickets to Monday's game can visit timberwolves.com for information on how to exchange their tickets. Those fans who obtained their tickets through Flash Seats will automatically receive tickets to the rescheduled game.