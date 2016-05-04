Warriors blitz Blazers in 4th quarter, take 2-0 lead

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Everyone expected the guy who didn’t play in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers eventually to have an impact on the series.

But who would have thought that guy would be Warriors backup center Festus Ezeli?

Ezeli came off the bench to ignite a defense that held the Trail Blazers to three field goals over the final 9:02 of the game Tuesday night, rallying the Warriors from an 11-point deficit to a 110-99 victory in Game 2.

With the Warriors up 2-0 despite playing without injured star Stephen Curry, the best-of-seven series moves to Portland for Game 3 on Saturday.

Ezeli, who never left the bench in Golden State’s Game 1 victory Sunday, was the backbone of a dominant defensive effort in the fourth quarter of Game 2 after sitting out its first 31:52. He added four hoops, three in the final period as the Warriors outscored the Trail Blazers 34-12 after entering the fourth quarter down 87-76.

“He changed the whole game,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who had played Andrew Bogut, Anderson Varejao and Marreese Speights at center over the first six-plus quarters of the series. “Phenomenal effort.”

Ezeli hit three consecutive shots early in the fourth quarter, including one to open a 9-0 burst that got the Warriors even at 91-all with 6:44 to play.

Portland still led 95-94 after a Moe Harkless basket with 5:21 to play. However, by the time CJ McCollum converted the Trail Blazers’ next field goal, a short shot with 8.9 seconds to go, Golden State had run off to a 13-point lead.

“I trust the coaches,” Ezeli said of his mind-set while sitting out almost the first 80 minutes of the series. “Our job is to stay ready and be ready to make an impact.”

While the Trail Blazers were going seven consecutive possessions without a point, the Warriors got two baskets from Curry’s replacement, Shaun Livingston, in a 10-0 burst that put Golden State in command at 104-95 with 1:47 to go.

Portland shot just 5-for-19 in the final period. Star point guard Damian Lillard, after a 17-point third quarter, had a scoreless fourth on 0-for-3 shooting.

“You’ve got to give credit to Festus just for being prepared,” Lillard said. “They committed more attention to our guards. Festus did a good job just being a presence.”

Despite missing 13 of his 20 shots, Warriors guard Klay Thompson led all scorers with 27 points, a majority of which came on five 3-pointers in 14 attempts.

Draymond Green recorded game highs in rebounds (14) and assists (seven) to complement 17 points for the Warriors, who recorded their sixth consecutive double-digit home win over Portland.

Andre Iguodala (15 points), Livingston (14) and Harrison Barnes (13) also scored in double figures for the Warriors, who overcame a cold start to shoot 46.2 percent from the field.

“Game 2s always scare me, especially if you won the first one relatively easily like we did,” Kerr said. “It just happens. It’s human nature. The other team comes out angry, (and) maybe you let your guard down a little bit.”

Lillard felt that was exactly what the Trail Blazers did in the final quarter, especially with the game on the line in the final six minutes.

”They were desperate,“ the Oakland-born standout said of the Warriors’ late-game approach. ”It got to the point where it was win or lose. They played desperate, and we just didn’t respond to it well enough to finish the game.

Lillard had 25 points and McCollum 22 for the Trail Blazers, who shot 44.4 percent for the game. The backcourt duo combined to make just three of nine shots in the fourth quarter, however, with McCollum getting all three.

“This was a perfect opportunity,” said Lillard, who connected on six 3-pointers and also had a team-high six assists. “We should really be happy with the way we played for most of the game because it lets us know that we can get it done.”

Al-Farouq Aminu (14 points), Gerald Henderson (12) and Harkless (11) also scored in double figures for Portland, which lost the first two road games in its first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers before rebounding with four consecutive wins.

”We have a lot of confidence going back to the Moda Center,“ Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. ”We can get a little momentum on how we played in Game 2.

“Game 3 is pivotal, obviously. We did a nice job with the Clippers. We won Game 3 with a toughness and the home court, and we’re going to need that same approach on Saturday.”

Mason Plumlee had a team-high 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who were outrebounded 48-39.

After never leading en route to a 12-point loss in the first game of the series, the Trail Blazers went up in the third minute this time and held the advantage until almost midway through the fourth quarter.

Portland was equally hot as the Warriors were cold in the early going.

The Warriors missed six of their first seven shots, allowing the Trail Blazers go to up 10-3 barely three minutes into the game.

Then Portland heated up offensively, with Aminu hitting four of his first five shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, to help the visitors go up by as many as 14 en route to a 34-21 advantage at first quarter’s end.

The lead reached 17 in the second quarter and 11 at the conclusion of the third period when Lillard buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

But in the end, it was all Golden State.

NOTES: Warriors SG Stephen Curry (sprained right knee) worked out following his team’s morning shootaround at Oracle Arena but did not warm up before the game. He remains questionable for Game 3 despite there being three days off between games. ... Curry said he received platelet-rich plasma treatment to promote healing on his knee, the San Jose Mercury News reported Tuesday. ... The 34-12 fourth quarter was the Warriors’ biggest differential in the final period of a playoff game since they outscored the Los Angeles Lakers 41-19 on May 10, 1987. ... Portland’s 34 first-quarter points were the most by a Warriors opponent thus far in the postseason. ... In the wake of his ejection for getting two technical fouls in Game 1, Warriors C Anderson Varejao learned the NBA assessed him a flagrant foul for leg-whipping Trail Blazers SG Gerald Henderson in the third quarter.