Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Trail Blazers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One of the biggest surprises in the first 10 weeks of the NBA season has been that the Golden State Warriors lead the league.

In blocked shots.

Draymond Green contributed a block to a key 34-second sequence of the fourth quarter Wednesday night, helping the Warriors hold off the Portland Trail Blazers, 125-117.

Stephen Curry totaled 35 points and Kevin Durant 30 as Golden State (31-5) made it three straight wins this season over the Trail Blazers (15-22).

"I'm always happy when we win," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his club's fourth straight victory on its five-game homestand. "We had to scrap, and a lot of good things happened in the second half. Our defense really picked up and I was happy with the effort."

Portland helped turn the game into a fan-friendly affair despite the absence of star point guard Damian Lillard, who missed a fifth straight game with sprained left ankle.

"I was really pleased with the way we competed," assured Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. "You hate to lose a game, but I like the way we competed. We made a good game of it."

Riding a big night from CJ McCollum, who matched Curry's 35-point output, the Trail Blazers hung within 113-107 with 4:52 to go before a turnover and missed shot by Mason Plumlee prevented them from getting closer.

The Warriors pushed the lead to eight when Shaun Livingston got behind the Portland defense for a dunk with 3:43 remaining.

Then, after Green rejected Allen Crabbe at the rim, Curry bombed in his fifth 3-pointer of the night, extending the Golden State lead to 118-107 with just 3:09 to go.

The block by Green came while he was saddled with five fouls.

"The way I see basketball, you make more mistakes when you play timid," Green noted of his attacking style on Crabbe's close-range shot. "At the end of the day, you're better off being aggressive."

The block was the Warriors' ninth of the game. They began the day as the NBA leader with a 6.1 average.

Durant and Zaza Pachulia helped pad that average against the Trail Blazers with three blocks apiece.

"When he's flying around and blocking shots, we're a much better defensive team," Green said of Durant. "He's amazing."

After the Warriors' late 5-0 burst, Portland never got closer than eight.

"They execute well and make it tough on you," McCollum insisted. "I had a lot of good looks from three that I didn't make. I missed a couple of layups. Credit them."

Curry hit 12 of his 25 shots en route to his ninth 30-point game of the season. It was just the reigning Most Valuable Player's second 25-shot game of the season after he fired up 25 or more 15 times last year.

Durant's total came on a much more economical 9-for-16 night, helping Golden State made good on 50.6 percent of its shots.

Curry and Durant had 30-point games on the same night for just the second time this season.

Klay Thompson chipped in with 14 points and Green, who battled foul trouble all night, had a game-high 11 assists to complement nine points and seven rebounds for the Warriors, who won their ninth in a row at home.

McCollum needed 31 shots to get his 35 points. He made four of his 11 3-point attempts, helping the Trail Blazers (12-for-26) nearly duplicate Golden State's 3-point output (13-for-36).

Five other Trail Blazers scored in double figures, including Crabbe with 18 points and Plumlee with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Plumlee was the game's leading rebounder.

Flying solo without his star sidekick, McCollum had 26 of his points in the first half, when the Trail Blazers stunned the Warriors with 9-for-15 long-range shooting to walk off with a 71-69 halftime lead.

McCollum (three), Crabbe (two) and Moe Harkless (two) combined for seven 3-pointers in the flurry, during which Portland fell behind by as many as 13 before shooting its way into the halftime advantage.

The Warriors led 54-47 with 4:34 remaining in the half before the Trail Blazers buried nine straight shots to surge into a 71-63 lead. McCollum had a pair of 3-pointers and three two-point hoops, contributing 12 points to the 24-9 explosion.

Golden State took the lead for good on a Pachulia layup in the third minute of the third period.

NOTES: Portland PG Damian Lillard (sprained left ankle) is considered "day-to-day," meaning he has yet to be ruled out of the Trail Blazers' game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. ... The Warriors have recorded 94 wins in their last 100 home games. The NBA record for home wins over a 100-game span is 95, set by the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 1998. ... Warriors SF Kevin Durant's 30-point game included a four-point play, his first of the season.