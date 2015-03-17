Wall, Beal lead Wizards to fourth straight win

WASHINGTON -- Guard John Wall nearly had a triple-double and his Washington Wizards backcourt partner Bradley Beal found his rhythm as the surging Wizards held off the Portland Trail Blazers 105-97 on Monday night.

Beal scored 23 points, and Wall finished with 21 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Wizards (39-28), who let most of a 25-point, second-half lead evaporate.

Washington has won four straight games and six of eight after losing 11 of 13 from Jan. 28 through Feb. 27. Forward Paul Pierce and center Marcin Gortat each had 16 points in the final meeting between the two teams.

The Wizards led by 20 points at halftime and led 71-46 in the third quarter only to see the Blazers (44-21) pull within 83-80 with nine minutes remaining after a 34-12 run. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Portland.

Beal sank all four of his 3-point attempts in his best offensive game since returning from a leg injury on Feb. 28. His final shot from beyond the arc followed by Gortat’s alley-oop dunk extended the lead to 88-80.

“I felt good. I felt confident coming in,” Beal said. “I owed it to my teammates. I know I haven’t been playing well since I came back.”

Portland battled, but never could cut the lead below four points.

Guard Arron Afflalo scored 15 points and guard Damian Lillard had 14 for the Trail Blazers, who had won three straight and eight of nine games before Monday. Forward Nicolas Batum had 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

“When you climb out of that type of hole, a team hardly ever gets completely over the hump,” Lillard philosophized, “and tonight we just didn‘t.”

Portland defeated the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in the opener of its five-game road trip.

Pierce’s 3-pointer with two minutes remaining followed by a Beal free throw after Portland coach Terry Stotts received a technical foul capped a 6-0 spurt for a 100-90 lead.

Wall blocked Lillard’s layup attempt moments before Pierce’s backbreaking 3-pointer. Stotts’ belief that the referees missed an apparent goaltending led to the technical.

“That’s why I was upset,” the coach said. “It was a big point in the game.”

Portland took 28 3-point shots, but only made eight. Washington finished 7 of 12.

Led by the relentlessly attacking Wall, Washington finished with a 25-4 advantage in fast break points.

The All-Star point guard hurdled several rows of fans diving for a loose ball inside the final minute.

“That’s my instinct, to play hard,” said Wall, who avoided injury and ignored counsel from Pierce and other veterans in the midst of pursuing the ball. “They told me not to go for that one ...I let my instincts take over.”

Early in the game, the Wizards maintained the momentum initiated in a 113-97 comeback win on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

Washington kept up the pace from the start against Portland for a 60-40 halftime lead. After the Blazers cut an 18-point lead to 49-40, the Wizards scored the final 11 points in the second quarter.

Portland shot 35 percent from the field in the first half. The 20-point margin matched its largest halftime deficit of the season previously set Dec. 22 at the Houston Rockets.

Afflalo scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Blazers made 11 of 16 field goal attempts in the period to enter the fourth quarter down 81-74.

The Wizards evened the season series 1-1. Aldridge scored 29 points in the Blazers’ 103-96 win on Jan. 24 in Portland.

NOTES: Wizards PF Nene scored 12 points in his return to the lineup after a two-game absence for personal reasons. Washington used its standard starting lineup including PG John Wall, SG Bradley Beal, SF Paul Pierce and C Marcin Gortat for only the 26th time this season. That unit is 14-12. ... The Wizards began the night ranked eighth in the NBA in scoring defense (97.3 points per game), one spot ahead of the Blazers (97.5). ... Washington and Portland both won their previous game by the same 113-97 score. ...The Blazers play at the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Portland won the first meeting at home 99-83 on Jan. 8. ... Washington’s four-game road trip starts Wednesday at the Utah Jazz.