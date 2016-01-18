Trail Blazers rebound from ghastly loss to beat Wizards

WASHINGTON - Portland guard Damian Lillard had some advice for Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts after Saturday’s embarrassing 25-point loss at the Philadelphia 76ers: Flush the game tape.

Stotts didn’t comply and Lillard eventually watched the carnage. He and his teammates learned some lessons. Then with a spirited effort and 3-point shooting barrage in their next game, they sunk the Washington Wizards.

Guard C.J. McCollum scored 25 points and the Trail Blazers pulled away with a 23-1 run in the third quarter for a 108-98 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon.

Forward Meyers Leonard had 18 points and Lillard scored 16 for the Trail Blazers (19-25), who led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter. Portland rebounded from the 114-89 loss at the Philadelphia 76ers with energy and a dominant 3-point shooting performance.

“I was really pleased and proud of our team tonight, the way we bounced back after the Philly game,” Stotts said. “I think it showed a lot.”

The Trail Blazers sank 17 of 31 from beyond the arc, including 8 of 10 in the third quarter as they outscored Washington 35-19. The dominant period included 20 consecutive points for an 82-61 lead in one of the NBA’s afternoon games in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Related Coverage Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

McCollum sank six 3-point attempts with the final one giving Portland its largest lead at 106-82 with 8:04 remaining. Leonard made four 3-pointers for Portland, which has won four of five games. The Trail Blazers shot 51.2 percent overall from the field.

Guard Garrett Temple scored 18 points for the Wizards (19-21). Washington has lost two straight after reaching .500 following a four-game winning streak.

Washington rallied from 17 points down in the first half for a 61-60 lead on Temple’s 3-pointer 35 seconds into the third quarter. Portland’s 3-point shooters took over from there. Six of the Blazers next eight baskets came from beyond the arc with Lillard and McCollum each sinking two.

John Wall had nine points on 4-of-17 shooting and 10 assists on the same day Washington’s point guard was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Trail Blazers sizzled early offensively, racing out to a 17-point lead only to enter halftime up 59-57. Washington outscored Portland 40-27 in the second half and shot 59.5 percent from the field in the first half.

“We fought back and took a one-point lead in the third quarter and then they went on a [3-point shooting] spree. ... It’s tough to come back from 15 down once. It’s tough to do it two times.”

It was initially tough for Lillard to comprehend a drubbing from a four-win Philadelphia team.

“I joked with [Stotts] on the plane. I said, ‘Man, I think we should just flush it because I don’t even want to see what it looked like. I don’t even think the team should even look at it,” Lillard said. Eventually he watched because, “I wanted to see what it was, to see how it looked out there. When we got back to the locker room, I felt embarrassed.”

Portland dialed up the effort against Washington. Guard Allen Crabbe scored 14 points and center Mason Plumlee had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Portland outrebounded 48-35.

Now the Wizards are the ones searching for answers. Washington is 1-5 in its last six home games and 9-13 at Verizon Center.

The Wizards had won five of six, including the last three at home against Portland.

“This was a disappointing performance,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “We had no energy or intensity at the defensive end at all to start the game or the third quarter.”

Guard Bradley Beal and center Marcin Gortat each scored 16 points for the Wizards.

Beal (leg) returned after sitting out Saturday’s 119-117 home loss to the Boston Celtics.

NOTES: Wizards G John Wall and G Bradley Beal were among the 30 players selected as finalists for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Basketball team, USA Basketball announced Monday. ... Portland entered the week fifth in rebounding. Washington is tied for last with Atlanta. ... The Trail Blazers and Wizards next meet March 8 in Portland. The teams have split the season series in six of the previous eight seasons. ... Portland opens a seven-game homestand Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. ... Washington hosts Miami on Wednesday in the third of five straight home games. The Southeast Division teams split two previous meetings this season. The Heat won 97-75 victory in Washington on Jan. 3.