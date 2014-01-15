Preview: Bobcats at 76ers

With the Charlotte Bobcats having ended a three-game losing streak with a win over New York on Tuesday, they’ll set their sights on extending Philadelphia’s skid as they visit the reeling 76ers on Wednesday. Al Jefferson’s season-high 35 points were the difference in the Bobcats’ 108-98 triumph over the Knicks, while Philadelphia has dropped four games in a row, most recently a 102-92 decision to visiting New York on Saturday.

Things have become dire for the 76ers following a strong start to the season — and the porous defense is squarely to blame. Philadelphia ranks dead last in the NBA in points allowed at 110.9 per game and has held just two of its last 25 opponents below 100 points. That bodes well for a Charlotte team that continues to rank among the league leaders in fewest points against but has one of the worst scoring averages in the NBA.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (16-23): Charlotte went into a road-heavy stretch of games hoping to remain within shouting distance of the .500 mark — and what happened instead was a series of defensive collapses that dropped the team a few rungs down the ladder in the points-allowed department. And it gets worse: despite having played seven of its previous nine games on the road heading into Wednesday’s tilt in Philadelphia, the Bobcats aren’t getting a home-friendly schedule anytime soon — they’ll play seven of their next 11 games away from Charlotte.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (12-25): Philadelphia rookie Michael Carter-Williams entered the league with a bang — nearly recording a triple-double in his pro debut — but has fallen on hard times of late. Things became so bad earlier this month, head coach Brett Brown opted to keep his prized freshman on the bench during a pivotal late stretch in a game the 76ers won 113-104. Brown defended his decision, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer: “If you want to play in June and late May, then there is an incredible quality of resiliency. I know what it takes, and it’s beyond hard.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split their previous four meetings, with the home side prevailing each time.

2. Carter-Williams leads all first-year players in points per game (17.5), rebounding (5.8), assists (7) and steals (2.7).

3. Jefferson averages 14 points in 21 career games against Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 106, 76ers 96