Preview: Hornets at 76ers

The race for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference figures to come down to the final games of the regular season, and the Charlotte Hornets are trying to remain in the scrum. The Hornets will try to string together back-to-back wins when they close out a four-game road trip at the NBA-worst Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

The Hornets lost at Detroit on Friday but bounced back the next night with a convincing win at Milwaukee, which began a 10-game closing stretch that includes only three opponents with current winning records. Charlotte gets the 76ers not once but twice and will host the second end of the home-and-home set on Friday as it tries to keep pace with the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks in the race for No. 3. Philadelphia is still trying to reach double digits in victories and finished out a four-game road trip with a 117-105 loss at Golden State in a game that featured the biggest disparity in winning percentage in the NBA this late in the season. The 76ers hung with the Warriors through at least one quarter and refused to go away completely down the stretch before falling.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE HORNETS (42-31): Charlotte will get a better picture of where it stands after the Celtics, Heat and Hawks all play on Monday but should be just fine moving forward if it continues to play like it did on Saturday in Milwaukee. The Hornets shot 55.4 percent from the field while holding the Bucks to 44 percent in the 115-91 triumph, and Nicolas Batum led the way with 25 points. The Frenchman has gone for 20 or more points in five of the last eight games and is averaging 18.5 points in 15 games this month after slumping to 8.8 in January and 12.7 in February.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (9-65): Philadelphia is trying to develop its young talent but is getting strong play of late from veteran forward Carl Landry. The 32-year-old went for 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting on Sunday and has scored in double figures in three straight and four of the last five games. Landry is getting some extra time while the team deals with injuries to fellow big men Nerlens Noel (knee), Jahlil Okafor (knee), Jerami Grant (knee, quad) and Richaun Holmes (Achilles).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. 76ers SF Robert Covington is averaging 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games since returning from a concussion.

2. Hornets F Marvin Williams scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting on Saturday after totaling 18 points on 6-of-22 in his previous three games.

3. Charlotte took the first two meetings this season by an average of 22.5 points.

PREDICTION: Hornets 113, 76ers 99