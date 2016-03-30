Hornets 100, 76ers 85

PHILADELPHIA -- Nicolas Batum had a triple-double consisting of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Charlotte Hornets past the Philadelphia 76ers 100-85 Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Cody Zeller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Hornets (43-31) improved to 13-3 in March. The victory total is a franchise record for a calendar month.

Kemba Walker added 16 points and Courtney Lee had 15 for Charlotte, which trails the Atlanta Hawks by 1 1/2 games in the Southeast Division.

Batum notched his second triple-double of the season with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter. Batum drove the lane and dished off to Zeller for a layup and the 10th assist of the game to complete the feat.

Meanwhile, Zeller was nearly perfect from the field (7-for-8) while hitting all four of his free throws.

After the Sixers briefly closed within 77-65 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Hornets ripped off seven consecutive points to go ahead by 19.

Every game is going to be a challenge for the Sixers and their depleted roster.

Philadelphia played without forwards Jahlil Okafor (out for season with knee injury), Richaun Holmes (right Achilles strain) and Jerami Grant (right knee and knee) along with center Nerlens Noel (right knee). Okafor was in the locker room on crutches before the game.

Veteran forward Carl Landry, listed at 6-foot-9, started at center for the Sixers.

Robert Covington led the Sixers with 18 points, while Ish Smith added 15 and Nik Stauskas 13. Isaiah Canaan contributed 10 points, and Hollis Thompson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Philadelphia lost its 10th consecutive game while falling to a league-worst 9-66. The 76ers need at least one more victory over the final seven games to avoid tying the franchise low, set when the 1972-73 Sixers went 9-73.

The Hornets played terrific defense and rolled to a 52-36 lead at halftime.

Walker and Zeller each scored 10 points in the first half for Charlotte.

NOTES: The 76ers will once again face the Hornets Friday at Charlotte. “I‘m excited to go play a playoff team two games in a row and see where we are,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. ... Injured Sixers C Nerlens Noel (right knee) and F Jerami Grant (right knee and quad) are each out for both games against the Hornets. ... Hornets G Jeremy Lin is out with a sore lower back. ... The Hornets started 7-17 on the road but have won nine of their past 12 since Feb. 1. ... Hornets F/C Spencer Hawes played for the Sixers from 2010 through part of the 2013-14 season.