Walker’s 30 lead Hornets past 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- For a very long time on Friday night, Charlotte Hornets center Al Jefferson couldn’t buy a basket.

It was left to point guard Kemba Walker to pick up the slack.

Walker scored a season-high 30 points as the Hornets built a 24-point third-quarter lead en route to a 109-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jefferson, Charlotte’s leading scorer at over 19 points a night, overcame an 0-for-7 shooting start to collect 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who ended streaks of four straight losses and six straight road defeats. Charlotte (7-19) is 2-10 on the road this season, with its other victory coming Nov. 14 at Phoenix.

“We just needed to win, period,” Walker said, “and I‘m glad we came here and did a great job executing and getting a huge win. Hopefully we can carry this momentum into the future.”

The Hornets, without guard Lance Stephenson (pelvic strain), scored 37 points in the first quarter and 66 points in the first half -- highs for any quarter and any half this season, respectively. They outscored the 76ers 18-2 on second-chance points and converted 25 Philadelphia turnovers into 34 points.

Charlotte also matched its season high of 10 3-pointers in 24 attempts. Walker, 13-for-23 from the floor, went 3-for-4 from the arc, and reserve forward Marvin Williams was 3-for-6 while scoring all nine of his points in the first half.

“I was just being aggressive,” Walker said. “I’ve been shooting the ball pretty well lately. I was trying to go out there, be aggressive, just take what they gave me. That’s all I did. I was looking for my opportunities.”

Forward Robert Covington and guard Tony Wroten had 19 points each to lead the Sixers, who are 0-14 at home and 2-23 overall. The NBA record for consecutive home losses to begin a season is 19, by the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks.

“They started the game well,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said of the Hornets. “They sniffed blood. They knew that they wanted to come in here and get a win.”

Brown did not think Walker’s success was due to any extra defensive attention his team paid to Jefferson.

Rather, Brown said, “(Walker‘s) jitterbug dancing, and the dynamic way he can create a shot, are very difficult for the league to deal with, including the Philadelphia 76ers, and tonight he got his game going. We give him credit, but we have to do a much better job when you have such a scoring dynamic point guard.”

Jefferson, limited to four points in the first half, had 16 in the second. Ten of those came in the final period, after the Sixers sliced a 24-point deficit to 13.

“I didn’t start off well at all, but Kemba led the way,” Jefferson said, “so I figured that I’ve got to be the one to end it.”

Walker scored 14 points and guard Gerald Henderson 11 in the first half, when the Hornets built a 66-46 lead. Charlotte shot 7-for-12 from 3-point range in the half, and 50 percent in all.

Wroten had 12 points off the Sixers’ bench in the half, and Covington had 10.

Jefferson packed six of his points into the first 6:39 of the second half, including two free throws with 5:21 left in the period that extended the Hornets’ lead to 80-56.

The Sixers reeled off the last 10 points of the period, however, six of those by reserve forward JaKarr Sampson, to slice the gap to 85-72 after three quarters.

Jefferson then notched six points as Charlotte outscored Philadelphia 11-4 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, giving the visitors a 96-76 lead.

NOTES: Before the game, Philadelphia traded G Alexey Shved to Houston as part of a three-team deal, acquiring C Ronny Turiaf, a 2015 second-round pick and the rights to Ukranian C-F Sergie Lischuk in return. Turiaf is out for the season after undergoing hip surgery. ... Sixers C-F Furkan Aldemir, signed earlier this week after beginning the season in his native Turkey, did not play because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Aldemir said he hopes to play Sunday when Philadelphia begins a seven-game road trip in Orlando. ... Charlotte F Jeffrey Taylor was active for the first time since the end of his league-imposed 24-game suspension after pleading guilty to a domestic violence charge. ... Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said rookie C Joel Embiid, who has yet to play after going offseason foot surgery, recently told him the player he would most like to emulate is Hornets C Al Jefferson. “My jaw almost fell to the floor,” Brown said. “Al is just so old-school and clearly Joel was saying I want to be a post player, and that is a dying breed. And Al is one of the best. ... When Joel said that, I loved him even more.”