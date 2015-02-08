76ers rally for fourth home win in a row

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a 16-point hole late in the second quarter Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets, but forward Robert Covington had yet to get started.

Covington scored 13 of his 22 points in a pivotal 40-11 midgame run, and guard/forward Hollis Thompson added 11 of his 18 off the bench in that stretch as the Sixers rallied for an 89-81 victory.

The Sixers (12-40), who won their fourth straight at home, were without point guard Michael Carter-Williams (strained right big toe) for the second straight game. Tim Frazier, signed out of the Development League on Thursday, made his first NBA start in his place.

Given those circumstances, coach Brett Brown said, “You could argue that this was our best win of the year.”

Covington, who finished 7-for-15 from the floor (including 5-for-10 3-point shooting), did not disagree.

“This is definitely one of our good wins,” he said, “because we had to lock in defensively.”

The Sixers, down 46-30 with 3:33 left in the first half, built a 70-57 lead with 2:01 left in the third quarter courtesy of their big run, which came over a 13-minute, 29-second span.

Covington missed his first four shots and had just a single point before coaxing in a short jumper with 2.6 seconds left in the half.

“Being able to see that go through the basket,” he said, “it gave me a breath of relief going into the second half.”

He went on to score 19 points in the second half, while shooting 6-for-10, including 5-for-8 on 3-pointers.

Thompson was 6-for-9 from the floor, 3-for-6 from the arc.

The Sixers also limited the Hornets to 3-for-22 shooting during the decisive run. Charlotte, 3-for-17 while being outscored 28-13 in the third quarter, shot 34.5 percent in the game.

“It’s my job to have the guys ready to play,” coach Steve Clifford said. “We weren’t ready to play. They played harder than we did. They outworked us, and that’s why we lost.”

Center Al Jefferson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte (22-28), which saw a three-game winning streak end.

Guard Kemba Walker (left knee surgery), the Hornets’ leading scorer, sat out for the eighth time in 10 games.

Down 25-24 early in the second quarter, the Hornets outscored the Sixers 22-5 over an eight-minute span to build that 46-30 lead. Guards Lance Stephenson and Gerald Henderson each had six points in that stretch, Henderson on a pair of 3-pointers, and Charlotte limited Philadelphia to one field goal in 11 attempts.

Thompson sank two 3-pointers and Covington dropped in his short jumper as the Sixers cut the gap at halftime to 48-42.

Jefferson paced Charlotte with 10 points in the first half, while Thompson topped Philadelphia with 11. The Sixers, who missed 14 of 19 shots in the second quarter, hit just 33.3 percent of their attempts in the first 24 minutes.

Philadelphia’s lead was 70-61 after three quarters.

The Hornets crept within five, at 74-69, on a basket by Henderson with 9:08 left, but the Sixers answered with a 7-0 flurry that included five points by Covington, putting them up 81-69 with 6:49 to play. Charlotte never drew closer than six after that.

NOTES: Philadelphia G Tim Frazer was scoreless in his first NBA start, missing all seven of his shots. He dished out eight assists and had four turnovers. ... Charlotte F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a strained right hamstring in the second quarter and did not return. ... Sixers G Michael Carter-Williams (strained right big toe) will be re-evaluated Sunday and hopes to play Monday against Golden State, which is Philadelphia’s last game before the All-Star break. “I always want to play,” Carter-Williams said before Saturday’s game. “I wish I could play tonight. I wish I could (have played) yesterday (in Boston), so I‘m going to try to get back as soon as I can.” Carter-Williams is scheduled to take part in the Rising Stars Challenge and the skills competition on All-Star Weekend. ... Charlotte C Bismack Biyombo missed his fifth straight game with a bone bruise of the right knee. ... Hornets G Lance Stephenson played despite tendinitis in his left knee. ... Sixers coach Brett Brown offered public congratulations for Herb Magee, coach at Division II Philadelphia University who won for the 1,000th time in his 48-year career Saturday. “What an amazing number,” Brown said. “That’s a big number.”