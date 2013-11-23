Preview: Bobcats at Bucks

The Charlotte Bobcats are learning to grind out wins, and they hope to keep Milwaukee in desperate need of one when they travel to face the scuffling Bucks on Saturday. The Bobcats have dropped three of four after a 98-91 defeat at Phoenix on Friday, but they continue to play solid defense and have a chance to get back to .500 with a win. Milwaukee hopes to snap a seven-game skid - its longest since dropping the last eight games of the 2007-08 season.

Charlotte seems to have accepted its identity, as the Bobcats rank near the bottom of the league in nearly every offensive category but make up for it at the defensive end, holding opponents to 93.2 points. Things couldn’t get much worse for the Bucks, who lost their seventh straight Friday - 115-107 in overtime at Philadelphia - after blowing a 10-point lead in the final two minutes. The teams split four meetings last season with the home team winning each.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (6-7): Charlotte has turned things around dramatically at the defensive end, holding 10 of their 13 opponents under 100 points after ranking 29th in the league at 102.7 points allowed a year ago. The Bobcats got center Al Jefferson back in the lineup Friday, and the big man eased back into action with nine points in 25 minutes. His presence in the post is critical for the Bobcats, who lean too much on guards Kemba Walker (16 points) and Gerald Henderson (13.7 points) when he’s not in there.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-9): Milwaukee is still without point guard Brandon Knight (hamstring) and shot blocker Larry Sanders (thumb) but is getting healthier with Caron Butler and Ersan Ilyasova back in the lineup. Both went for season highs Friday with Butler pouring in 38 and Ilyasova adding 19. Sanders’ absence is evident on the stat sheet, though, as the Bucks have excelled on the perimeter but struggled in the paint.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks have won 15 of 16 all-time meetings in Milwaukee.

2. All six of the Bobcats’ wins have been by six points or fewer.

3. Milwaukee SG O.J. Mayo has scored nine points in each of the last two contests, his first back-to-back games in single digits this season.

PREDICTION: Bucks 89, Bobcats 87