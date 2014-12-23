Preview: Hornets at Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets have a season-best three-game winning streak to boast about and will try to increase it when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Charlotte rolled to an easy 110-82 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday as the Hornets continue to rely on standout center Al Jefferson and rising point guard Kemba Walker. Milwaukee has lost two of three games since losing rookie forward Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee injury.

The Bucks were one of the early-season surprises in the NBA but are still adjusting to being without Parker, the No. 2 pick in the draft who could potentially develop into a star. Charlotte was supposed to be at least a .500 team after making the playoffs last season but got off to a porous 6-19 start before winning the last three. Jefferson has 15 20-point outings after scoring 22 points against the Nuggets.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (9-19): Walker had 18 points against the Nuggets to fall just short of his fifth straight 20-point outing. Though he likes to score, Walker is also taking pride in the fact that his ball-handling is greatly improved. “I want to take care of the basketball,” Walker told reporters. “It’s really important and something I’m trying to be conscious of this year because when we don’t turn it over, it gives us a higher percentage of winning games.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (14-14): Backup forward Khris Middleton has played well off the bench of late, reaching double digits in four of five games and averaging 11.6 points during the stretch. He isn’t the only reserve who is playing well as guard Jerryd Bayless has recorded six consecutive double-figure outings while averaging 12.7 points during the span. Putting together back-to-back strong games is reserve guard Jared Dudley, who had a season-best 19 points against Sacramento on Thursday and followed up with 16 points and eight rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte has won the last six meetings, including a 108-106 overtime win Oct. 29.

2. Milwaukee G Brandon Knight strung together four straight 20-point outings before scoring just eight against the Clippers.

3. Hornets G Lance Stephenson (pelvic sprain) will miss his fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Bucks 97, Hornets 90