Preview: Hornets at Bucks

The leading scorer could miss the entire season following hamstring surgery and the team leader in assists was traded away, but the Milwaukee Bucks still believe they are a better team heading into this season than they were in 2015-16. The reasons for optimism stem from the young roster, and the Bucks will put their pieces on display when they host the Charlotte Hornets in the season opener on Wednesday.

Milwaukee shooting guard Khris Middleton, who averaged 18.2 points to lead the team last season, ruptured his left hamstring during preseason workouts and will miss at least six months. "It’s more opportunity for other guys to step up," point guard Matthew Dellavedova, who signed a four-year, $38 million contract with the team as a free agent over the summer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "The mentality is that no one person is going to replace what we’ve lost in Khris. Everybody just play your role, be yourself, and what you contribute is enough." The Hornets finished with the No. 6 seed in the East last season and had a chance to close out the first round of the playoffs at home up 3-2 but lost Game 6 to the Heat and fell at Miami in Game 7 106-73. Charlotte will spend this season trying to erase the bitter taste from that defeat while hoping guard Kemba Walker can continue to blossom into a superstar.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (2015-16: 48-34): Charlotte lost backup center Al Jefferson and backup guard Jeremy Lin to free agency and will shovel more responsibility onto 24-year-old Jeremy Lamb and 23-year-old Frank Kaminsky. The Hornets' biggest free agent signing was former star center Roy Hibbert, who is trying to resurrect his career at age 29 after posting averages of 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds with the lowly Los Angeles Lakers last season. Hibbert will likely be in the starting lineup on Wednesday with Cody Zeller limited by a bone bruise in his right knee.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2015-16: 33-49): Milwaukee was well out of the postseason race for much of the second half last season and used the time to experiment with 6-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo as the point guard. The experiment worked so well that the Bucks traded point guard Michael Carter-Williams to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for small forward Tony Snell, who is expected to replace some of the wing scoring and 3-point shooting the team is missing with Middleton out. Milwaukee will go as far as Antetokounmpo (16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists in 2015-16) and fellow 21-year-old Jabari Parker (14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds) can carry it.

1. Hornets F Marvin Williams (broken finger) is expected to play on Wednesday while C Kaminsky (foot) is questionable.

2. Antetokounmpo recorded five triple-doubles after the All-Star break last season.

3. Charlotte took three of the four meetings last season, including both in Milwaukee by an average of 13.5 points.

PREDICTION: Bucks 101, Hornets 98