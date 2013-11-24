(Updated: UPDATING Bucks third-quarter shooting)

Bobcats 96, Bucks 72: Al Jefferson collected 19 points and seven rebounds and Gerald Henderson added 17 points as visiting Charlotte sent Milwaukee to its eighth straight loss.

Ramon Sessions contributed 13 points and six assists off the bench and Josh McRoberts added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats, who won for only the second time in 17 trips to Milwaukee. Charlotte dominated inside, outscoring the Bucks 48-28 in the paint.

Khris Middleton scored 20 points and fellow reserve John Henson added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, who were 5-for-18 from 3-point range and scored only two fast-break points. Milwaukee’s starters combined for just 18 points on 8-of-28 shooting.

The Bobcats never trailed as they raced out to a 12-point advantage in the first quarter and led 46-39 at halftime. Charlotte opened the third quarter with a 7-0 spurt to stretch the margin to 53-39 and never let the Bucks back in it.

Charlotte led 74-51 heading into the final stanza after holding the Bucks to 4-for-19 shooting in the third quarter and outscoring Milwaukee 28-12. It was never competitive in the fourth, as both teams emptied the benches on the second night of a back-to-back.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bucks PG Brandon Knight (hamstring) returned to the court for the first time since Nov. 12 and scored three points in 26 minutes. … The win was the Bobcats’ first by more than six points this season. Their previous six victories were by a combined 29 points. … Milwaukee leading scorer O.J. Mayo scored four points on 2-of-7 shooting and has been held in single digits in three straight games.