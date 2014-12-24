FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hornets 108, Bucks 101
December 24, 2014 / 4:03 AM / 3 years ago

Hornets 108, Bucks 101

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Bucks edge in fast-break points to 25-2)

Hornets 108, Bucks 101: Kemba Walker scored 27 points as visiting Charlotte scampered past Milwaukee for its fourth straight win.

Gerald Henderson added 20 points for the Hornets, who made 28-of-36 free throws. Al Jefferson had 12 points and nine rebounds and Marvin Williams scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Brandon Knight scored a season-high 34 points for the Bucks, who have lost three of their last four games. Khris Middleton added 12 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 11.

A 3-pointer by Williams gave the Hornets a 94-82 lead with 10:33 remaining and the lead was 13 after Jefferson’s basket with 4:22 to play. Knight scored the next 12 Milwaukee points as the Bucks crept within 103-99 with 25.9 seconds to play but Henderson hit four free throws and Walker split a pair as Charlotte held on.

Knight scored 15 first-half points as Milwaukee took a 56-54 lead into the break. The Hornets turned things around with a 34-point third quarter and led by as many as 10 before taking an 88-80 lead into the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Walker has scored 20 or more points in five of the last six games. … The Bucks had a 25-2 edge in fast-break points. … Charlotte G Lance Stephenson (pelvic sprain) missed his fourth straight game.

