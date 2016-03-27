Hornets 115, Bucks 91

MILWAUKEE - Nicolas Batum’s 25 points propelled the Charlotte Hornets to a 115-91 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night at the Bradley Center.

Batum made 8 of 15 shots and was 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, pacing a Hornets’ offense that went 16-for-29 from long range.

Charlotte forward Marvin Williams buried four 3-points as he kicked in 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting while point guard Kemba Walker added three more to finish with 18.

Courtney Lee also hit a pair, part of a 12-point effort, and Al Jefferson chipped in 15 off the bench.

John Henson had 19 off the bench to lead the Bucks, who have lost five in a row.

Milwaukee also got 15 points from Jabari Parker, 13 from Khris Middleton and 12 from Greg Monroe but was plagued by poor shooting, especially from long range. The Bucks made just 4 of 16 3-pointers and shot 44 percent from the field.

Charlotte has won 12 of its last 15 games.

Fresh off a disappointing loss at Detroit the night before, the Hornets came out firing. Charlotte connected on 11 of 20 shots to take a 12-point lead after one quarter.

Batum hit four 3-pointers in the second as Charlotte took a 55-38 lead into the break.

The Hornets hit seven more 3s in the third quarter as they stretched the lead to as many as 29.

NOTES: PG Rashad Vaughn returned to Milwaukee on Saturday after a short, four-game stint with Canton of the D-League, where he averaged 8.0 points and 2.3 assists in 21.0 minutes. Vaughn, Milwaukee’s first-round selection in the draft last June, has appeared in 61 games for the Bucks and averaged 2.4 points on 29 percent shooting while going 30-for-100 from beyond the 3-point line. ... Hornets F Marvin Williams was listed as questionable before the game but was in the starting lineup Saturday against the Bucks. He sat out Charlotte’s 105-100 victory at Brooklyn on Tuesday night because of a sprained left ankle and returned on Friday night, playing 22 minutes in a 112-105 loss at Detroit. ... Charlotte held a 2-1 lead in the season series with the Bucks and had won four in a row, and eight of the last 10 meetings at Milwaukee.