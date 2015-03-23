Preview: Hornets at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls let a large lead slip away in their last game and look to produce a much better effort when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Chicago held a 19-point third-quarter advantage against Detroit on Saturday before folding and suffering a 107-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Charlotte has won two of the three meetings with the Bulls this season and moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference with Sunday’s 109-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bulls are a half-game behind third-place Toronto in the East, and center Joakim Noah understood it was a missed opportunity and was highly distressed with the collapse against the Pistons. “No excuses. We felt this was a game we should have had,” Noah told reporters. “We let an important one slip away. The ups and downs have been pretty crazy all year.” The Hornets had lost five of six games before knocking off the Timberwolves and tentatively moving into playoff position.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (30-38): Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist delivered a solid outing with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go with nine rebounds in the victory over Minnesota. Kidd-Gilchrist had scored in double digits in five of the last six games, beginning with a 23-point performance against Sacramento on March 11 when he was 9-of-12 from the field. Backup guard Mo Williams posted 24 points against the Timberwolves and point guard Kemba Walker had a solid all-around game with 16 points, eight assists and a season-best six steals.

ABOUT THE BULLS (42-29): Chicago has been struggling without starting guards Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose and has lost six of its last nine games. Butler (shoulder) has resumed practicing and should return at some point this week — possibly even against Charlotte. Butler, who was injured March 1, was enjoying a breakout season that has him averaging 20.2 points and 5.9 rebounds and was a member of the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hornets defeated Chicago 101-91 on March 13 behind 20 points from G Gerald Henderson.

2. Charlotte F Cody Zeller (shoulder) sat out against the Timberwolves and is questionable to return against Chicago.

3. Bulls SF Tony Snell had just two points on 1-of-8 shooting against the Pistons.

PREDICTION: Bulls 94, Hornets 90