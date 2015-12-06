Batum shoots Hornets past Bulls

CHICAGO - Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum tried his best to deflect credit to his teammates for his fourth quarter scoring outburst on Saturday night.

Timely screens by forwards Cody Zeller and Spencer Hawes led to open looks, Batum said. Crisp passes by guard Kemba Walker resulted in easy rhythm shooting.

Finally, Batum admitted what seemed obvious during Charlotte’s 102-96 win against the Chicago Bulls. With the game on the line, Batum wanted the ball in his hands.

“That’s what you’re working for,” Batum said. “To get the ball in those moments and make big shots.”

Batum delivered with a team-high 24 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter, and collected 11 rebounds to lead Charlotte to a narrow victory on the road. Zeller added a season-high 17 points and eight rebounds and Walker also scored 17 points to help Charlotte (11-8) earn its sixth win in the past eight games.

Guard Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Bulls. Guard Derrick Rose scored 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting. Chicago (11-6) lost at home for only the second time in nine games this season.

“I thought we played really hard, intense and physical the whole game,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “(The Bulls) are really physical and they’re hard to play against and their defense is very good, but we fought, and we had a bunch of guys make big plays in the fourth quarter.”

Batum made the greatest number of big plays. The 6-foot-8 swingman hit a trio of 3-pointers within a span of 2:03 during the fourth quarter to lift the Hornets to a 94-91 lead with 4:28 to go.

The Bulls evened the score at 94 before Charlotte pulled ahead in the final minute. Zeller made a pair of free throws to make it 96-94 with 1:01 remaining, and Walker hit a step back jump shot over Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic to increase the lead to 98-94 with 28.9 seconds left.

Butler missed a pair of 3-point attempts in the final minute.

“I thought we had some really good looks,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Jimmy had two good looks at the end, and they bounced out. Our movement is getting better. We just have to sustain it for four quarters.”

Clifford said he liked the Hornets’ tenacity from the opening tip.

“It’s the approach,” Clifford said. “When we got on the bus this morning, I didn’t know if we were going to win, but I knew we were going to play well. It was detailed. They were intense.”

Chicago entered the fourth quarter with a 75-72 advantage. Charlotte led by five points early in the third quarter, but the Bulls responded with a 14-4 run to go ahead 71-66. Rose prompted the run with back-to-back drives to the rim and finished the third quarter with nine points in nine minutes.

The Hornets led 52-50 at halftime behind a balanced attack that included single-digit scoring from nine players. Chicago trailed by as many as nine points before gaining a 32-29 lead during a 10-0 run early in the second quarter. Forward Doug McDermott and guard E‘Twaun Moore came off the bench to spark the rally by scoring eight consecutive points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“We did a really good job of sharing the ball,” McDermott said. “That wasn’t the issue. They have some guards who can score. We couldn’t really get stops when we needed them.”

Charlotte opened the game on a 12-3 run and held on for a 26-22 lead at the end of the first quarter. Walker led the Hornets with nine points on 4-for-5 shooting in the first 12 minutes.

Both teams shot 41.6 percent (37-for-89) from the field.

Zeller said he was encouraged by the Hornets’ ability to close out a tough game in a hostile environment.

“I think it’s big for us, winning on the road,” Zeller said. “Not many teams have won here. That says a lot for us.”

NOTES: Bulls F Nikola Mirotic returned to the starting lineup Saturday after passing the league’s concussion protocol before the game. Mirotic sustained a concussion and facial laceration Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets. ... Hornets C Al Jefferson missed his second consecutive game because of a strained left calf. ... Bulls PF Pau Gasol appeared in his 1,000th career NBA game. Gasol became the 116th player in league history and the 14th active player to reach the milestone. ... Hornets F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed his 19th consecutive game as he continues to recover from right shoulder surgery. ... Bulls G Kirk Hinrich was cleared to play after missing the previous two games because of a left hip pointer injury.