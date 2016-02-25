Cavaliers 114, Hornets 103

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James rebounded from one of his worst games of the season to score 23 points and center Channing Frye had 15 points off the bench in his second game with his new team, guiding the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

James matched a season low with 12 points and committed six turnovers in Monday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons but returned to form after a little rest.

Guard Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and guard J.R. Smith had 16 for the Cavs, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games. Cavs center Tristan Thompson grabbed 10 rebounds and guard Matthew Dellavedova had 10 points and seven assists off the bench.

Guard Kemba Walker scored 20 points and center Frank Kaminsky scored 16 off the bench for the Hornets, who had their five-game winning streak ended. Center Al Jefferson had 12 points and six rebounds in his third game back from knee surgery.

The Cavs shot 50 percent from the field and erupted for 40 points in the second quarter, their first 40-point quarter of the season. They maintained a double-digit advantage for much of the second half and Frye’s 3-pointer with 8:42 left stretched the lead to 101-81. Cleveland led by as many as 24.

The 114 points were the most the Hornets surrendered in a regulation game since allowing 122 in a home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 30.

The Cavs lost to the Hornets in Charlotte three weeks ago, ending James’ streak of 21 consecutive victories over the franchise.

NOTES: C Al Jefferson has taken on a more vocal role since returning from right knee surgery. Wednesday marked his third game back. “No question, Al is much more verbal now around the other guys,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s always been a great example because of his commitment, but this is another great asset he has added.” ... The Hornets began the night with four consecutive road wins. The last time they won five straight on the road was the 2001-02 season. ... Cavs G Iman Shumpert missed his third game with a sprained left shoulder, although the Cavs are hopeful he can return to practice on Thursday. ... Cavs G Mo Williams visited noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday and was diagnosed with chondromalacia, or swelling under the knee. His left knee has been bothering him much of the season, but he was cleared to play through it.