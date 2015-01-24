Cavaliers dismantle Hornets

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James may not have Michael Jordan’s six championship rings, but he’s enjoying dominating Jordan’s teams until then.

James had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers set franchise and arena records in a 129-90 dismantling of Charlotte Hornets. It was their most lopsided victory in the 20-year history of Quicken Loans Arena and the most points they scored in a regulation game in arena history. The 75-40 halftime lead was also their largest in franchise history.

For James, it was just a few more milestones over Jordan’s team. He scored a career-high 61 points against the then-Bobcats last season, raced out to a 21-0 lead in Charlotte’s first trip to Cleveland earlier this season and has now won 20 consecutive games against the Charlotte franchise.

“This stands out because of how well we played together as a team,” James said. “Obviously the 61 last year stood out as well from an individual standpoint. But everyone played in a great rhythm tonight, defensively we were flying around helping each other and that results in us playing some really good basketball.”

The Cavs have now won their last five games after losing six in a row. Guard J.R. Smith scored 21 points -- all on 3-pointers -- to hand the Hornets just their second loss in their last 10 games.

“It was one of the best games I’ve ever been part of,” Smith said. “This is the most fun I’ve had winning.”

The biggest adjustment for Cleveland, however, is defensively. The Cavs have been one of the worst defensive teams of the season, yet they held their last three opponents to 42 percent shooting or less. They also have a full roster now with the debut Friday of Iman Shumpert, who missed six weeks with a dislocated left shoulder and was traded from the New York Knicks to the Cavs during his recovery.

The addition of Shumpert and J.R. Smith, along with the recent acquisition of center Timofey Mozgov (14 points, 10 rebounds Friday) gives the Cavs the pieces they need to make a second-half charge up the Eastern Conference standings.

“This is the team that I envisioned,” James said. “This is the style of basketball I envisioned. Obviously the points we put up I don’t envision that every night. But how we share the ball, how we defend, that should be our staple every night.”

Hornets center Al Jefferson had 22 points and 11 rebounds off the bench and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 15 points and seven rebounds. The Hornets had been playing well in the new calendar year, but that all came crashing down in their first road game in two weeks.

“They were great and we were terrible,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “They’re a championship-caliber team and they played like it. We just didn’t come to play. We weren’t here.”

The Cavs scored 14 consecutive points in the first quarter to open a 28-9 lead and weren’t challenged the rest of the night. They scored 42 in the second, the most points they’ve scored in any quarter this season, and enjoyed their highest scoring game of the season.

“Our defense wasn’t good at all, and when we made mistakes, they made us pay,” Jefferson said. “It wasn’t a good night.”

NOTES: Even though G Lance Stephenson and C Al Jefferson are both healthy, C Bismack Biyombo and G Gerald Henderson will remain in the lineup for now. The Hornets are 8-3 with Biyombo and Henderson as starters. “We’re playing well right now,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “We have groups on the floor playing well together, so we’ll continue with that and see how far it will take us.” ... G Kemba Walker won’t be selected as an All-Star reserve, but he’s trending in the right direction. Clifford said Walker’s next step will be to improve his 3-point shooting to at least 37 percent. He began Friday at 32 percent. ... G J.R. Smith showers before every game. “You never know when your future wife might be in the stands,” he joked. ... F LeBron James expects both G Kyrie Irving and F Kevin Love to be added as Eastern Conference All-Star reserves. “Their body of work is proven,” he said.