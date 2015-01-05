Preview: Hornets at Celtics

There will be some ups and downs for Boston as it adjusts to life without Rajon Rondo, but there has been little drop-off in terms of production at the guard spot. Led by the resurgent backcourt tandem of Evan Turner and Avery Bradley, the Celtics return home to take on Charlotte on Monday. Turner and Bradley combined for 46 points in a 109-104 overtime loss at Chicago on Saturday, Boston’s seventh loss in nine games since trading away Rondo.

Turner had a career-high 11 assists in his first start after the Rondo trade and his 29 points against the Bulls made for his best total in nearly a year, while Bradley has produced at least 17 points in four of his last six games. Kemba Walker’s 30 points helped Charlotte snap a five-game losing streak with a 98-90 win at Orlando on Saturday. He had 18 points and seven assists in the Hornets’ 96-87 win at home against the Celtics on Dec. 10.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (11-24): Walker has shown a tendency for big offensive performances of late after a much more consistent start to the season. Since a 2-of-13 effort in a loss at Oklahoma City on Dec. 26, he has efforts of 42 points, 30 points and 28 points among five games, and owns nine 20-plus performances in his last 14 contests after posting just two in his first 21. Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has stepped up his game as well in the wake of a recent injury to star center Al Jefferson, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds over his last three games.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (11-20): Boston took a first-place Chicago team to overtime on the road despite taking 29 fewer free throws, and while some players expressed their displeasure with the discrepancy the Celtics could only blame themselves after letting the Bulls get in for 24 offensive rebounds, several leading to trips to the line. “We just fouled them too much,” head coach Brad Stevens said succinctly. Boston ranks 27th in the league in free-throw attempts per game (19.8), three fewer than its opponents.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics C Kelly Olynyk has two points in 30 minutes over his last two games after averaging 16.1 points over his previous nine.

2. Boston entered Sunday ranked 27th in the league in 3-point shooting (32.3 percent) while Charlotte was 29th (31.2).

3. Celtics PG Jameer Nelson (ankle) missed Saturday’s game in Chicago and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Celtics 101, Hornets 95