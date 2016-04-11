Preview: Hornets at Celtics

The Boston Celtics had a chance to push themselves into third place in the Eastern Conference at Atlanta on Friday but instead fell to the Hawks and dropped into the pack battling for the four, five and six slots in the playoffs. One of the teams chasing the Celtics is the Charlotte Hornets, who visit Boston on Monday.

Boston can assure itself of no worse than fourth place in the East and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs if it can find a way around the Hornets and the Miami Heat in the next two games. The Celtics owned a 12-point lead at one point in Saturday’s game but fell off a cliff offensively in the second half and went 6-of-18 from the field in the fourth quarter in the 118-107 setback. The Hornets have taken themselves out of the race for the No. 3 spot with three losses in the last five games and stand one game back of Miami and Boston for fourth after a 113-98 loss at Washington on Sunday. Charlotte took on a Wizards team that had already been eliminated and was without John Wall and had Bradley Beal leave in the first quarter, but could not find a way to get stops on the defensive end.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (46-34): Charlotte struggled on both ends of the floor in a noon start at the Wizards, shooting 34.6 percent from the floor while allowing depleted Washington to go off at 52.5 percent. Kemba Walker appeared to be emerging from a slump with a total of 56 points in the two previous games but fell to 16 and went 1-of-7 from 3-point range on Sunday. The Hornets finish out the regular season by hosting Orlando on Wednesday and still have an outside shot at homecourt advantage in the first round.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (47-33): All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas went 6-of-19 from the field against the Hawks and fellow starting guard Avery Bradley was just 6-of-17. “We weren’t making shots and we were just playing so hard, guys were tired,” Bradley told reporters. “We were trying to get energy from each other but everybody was just tired.” The loss dropped the Celtics to 20-21 on the road, underlining the necessity of earning homecourt advantage – they are 27-12 at home – in the first round of the playoffs.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thomas had a streak of scoring at least 20 points come to an end at 18 straight with 16 on Saturday.

2. Hornets rookie C Frank Kaminsky is averaging 15.3 points in the last three games.

3. Boston won twice at Charlotte in December by an average of nine points.

PREDICTION: Celtics 112, Hornets 111