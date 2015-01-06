Hornets 104, Celtics 95: Kemba Walker scored 33 points to lead visiting Charlotte to a win over Boston.

Cody Zeller had 20 points and Gerald Henderson added 13 and a career high-tying eight assists for the Hornets, who capped a 2-0 road trip after opening the season 3-12 away from home. Marvin Williams chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench to help Charlotte claim a 48-33 advantage on the glass.

Jared Sullinger led the Celtics with 22 points and eight rebounds while his fellow starters combined for just 18 points on 8-of-30 shooting. Jae Crowder and James Young scored 13 points apiece off the bench as Boston fell to 2-7 since trading away point guard Rajon Rondo.

Walker had 11 points to help Charlotte take a 24-16 lead after one quarter and Henderson’s layup in the final minute of the first half gave the Hornets a 50-36 advantage. Walker’s two 3-pointers midway through the third pushed the lead to 21 and it was 79-62 entering the fourth.

Walker made jumper with just under eight minutes left to give Charlotte an 88-72 lead before a 10-0 run capped by Young’s 3-pointer cut Boston’s deficit to six points entering the final five minutes. Gary Neal’s triple and Walker’s basket on back-to-back possessions pushed the Hornets’ lead to 11 with three minutes to go and the edge never fell below seven points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young’s 13 points represent his career high and it came in his first action since Dec . 5. ... Hornets C Bismack Biyombo led all players with 10 rebounds. ... Sullinger also had four of Boston’s seven blocked shots and two of its eight steals.